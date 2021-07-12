Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares the most adorable photo ever of son Angelo

Nicole Polizzi shared the most adorable photo of her youngest son Angelo on Instagram. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the most adorable photo ever of her son Angelo LaValle.

In a new Instagram upload, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took a mirror selfie as she held the two-year-old in her arms.

Mother and son appeared to share a special bond in the sweet photograph taken in the dining area of the home they share with Nicole’s husband and Angelo’s father, Jionni LaValle.

Angelo is the youngest of three children the couple raises together. Their oldest is Lorenzo, 8, followed by their only daughter Giovanna, 6.

Nicole said in the caption how much she loves “my squishy baby.”

Squishy is the sweet nickname Nicole bestowed on her youngest son.

Nicole looked fabulous in the Instagram upload

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star looked fabulous in the photograph, which appeared to have been taken in the dining area of her home.

She wore a black tank top paired with brown cotton shorts. These featured a cute waist tie that made Nicole’s midsection appear very tiny. That was paired with casual black slides.

Nicole topped her look with a floral duster that had a black background with an orange print and green leaves and created a fashionable addition to her casual outfit.

The reality star wore her tresses up in a casual topknot for the snap.

Angelo wore a mint green graphic tee and black shorts as he held on tight to his mother.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t believe Angelo’s resemblance to her husband

Nicole’s fans could not believe how much Angelo has grown to closely resemble her handsome husband.

Before Angelo was born, it appeared that Lorenzo would be the LaValle child that most closely resembled his father. They share the same facial structure and features.

Giovanna looks most like her beautiful mother at the same age. So much so that Nicole shared a side-by-side image of herself and her daughter at the same age on Instagram where her followers were stunned at their close resemblance to one another.

Today it seems that Angelo is the child that most closely resembles Jionni. Fans shared their remarks about how father and son were twins in the comments section of Nicole’s post.

“Snooki seriously his daddy’s mini me!” said one fan who followed their comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“So cute,” wrote a second follower.

“Jionni chewed that baby up & spit him straight out omg,” penned a third Instagram user.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.