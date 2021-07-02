Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s daughter reenacts her childhood photo — Check out the twinning moment

Nicole Polizzi shared a new social media photo where she twinned with daughter Giovanna. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s daughter Giovanna reenacted her childhood photo and created a memorable twinning moment.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted the snap to her social media account and fans were dumbstruck at the similarities between mother and daughter.

In the original image shown on the right, Nicole wore a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt as she smiled for the camera.

Her dark tresses were worn long and loose. Soft bangs brushed her forehead and a white scrunchie held up some of her hair. A small pink rosette was at the center of the shirt’s neckline.

Nicole’s left hand was in a big bowl of popcorn in the snap.

On the left, Giovanna looked identical to her mother in the recreated photo. Mother and daughter were as cute as can be as they mugged for the camera in a new selfie Nicole shared with her 14.2 million followers.

Giovanna is Snooki’s twin

Mother and daughter share many of the same features. Of all of Nicole’s children, it seems that Giovanna most closely resembles her reality star mom. Nicole’s two sons Angelo and Lorenzo have features that are more similar to her husband.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers always love to see new photos of Nicole’s children on her Instagram feed. They shared positive remarks regarding the share in the comments section of the post.

Jersey Shore fans couldn’t get over the similarities between mother and daughter

Nicole leans into the twinning nature of their mother-daughter relationship as much as she can with cute selfies, matching outfits, and more. Fans of the reality television star can not get over the similarities between mother and daughter. Giovanna, whom Snooki also calls “Sissy,” has the same grin as her beautiful mother.

Nicole and Giovanna have a special connection which comes from looking like basically the same person.

Some also believe that Nicole and her husband Jionni LaValle’s oldest son Lorenzo has looks that are similar to his mother as well.

“Lorenzo has your entire face though,” claimed one fan.

Fans of Nicole Polizzi couldn’t get over the similarities between mother and daughter in the side-by-side snaps. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

“Make Lorenzo do it. I feel like he’s a boy version clone of you too,” penned a second Instagram user.

“Omg it’s literally you!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Omg twins,” wrote a fourth follower, who followed their remark with a pair of heart-eyed emojis.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.