Nicole Polizzi introduces fans to the real boss of The Snooki Shop, daughter Giovanna


Nicole Polizzi shared that her daughter, Giovanna, was the real boss of The Snooki Shop in a new Instagram share. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole Polizzi introduced fans to the real boss of The Snooki Shop, her 6-year-old daughter Giovanna.

The reality television star posted an image of her mini-me to her Instagram page where Giovanna looked every inch the businesswoman.

In the caption of the snap, Nicole shared, “Say hello to the new boss of The Snooki Shop.”

Giovanna appeared to capture the essence of her mother’s beauty in the photograph where she wore a red t-shirt with a Minnie Mouse graphic atop it. This was paired with a pair of multicolored leggings in tones of blue.

Across her shoulder, Giovanna casually slung a fabric bag with the graphic of The Snooki Shop written atop it.

She wore oversized black sunglasses, her hair pulled atop her head in a topknot. Giovanna pursed her lips for the camera, just like her mama does in photos, and made a peace sign for the camera.

Nicole’s workers quipped they feared for their jobs with Giovanna as boss lady

One of Nicole’s workers joked that they feared for their job with Giovanna as the boss lady of The Snooki Shop. Gina Cecala, who manages one of Nicole’s shops.

“She’s gonna fire me, I can feel it,” Gina quipped.

Nicole responded to her remark by noting, “Never! She’ll just boss you around.”

Nicole Polizzi’s daughter Giovanna appeared to have her Snooki Shop employees on the run in the caption of a new snap. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Gina told her boss, “I’m ok with that.”

A second fan called Giovanna “image of you snooki.”

“The glasses are everything,” wrote a second fan.

Several other fans believed that Giovanna’s accessories made the whole photograph. Pic credit: snooki/Instagram

“Mini you!!!” remarked a third fan.

“So cute,” claimed a fourth fan.

The Snooki Shop has been in business since 2018

Nicole has had an online presence for her store for the past 9 years. She opened up a brick and mortar store in 2018 in Madison New Jersey and has since opened up a second store in Beacon, New York.

Nicole grew up in Marlboro and graduated from Marlboro High School, dubbed herself the “Princess of Poughkeepsie” on Jersey Shore.

The reality star’s Northern New Jersey store is known for its Snooki-inpired styles with lots of leopard print.

The store sells items such as Snooki Balm for makeup lovers to Snookinis, Polizzi’s high-waisted bikinis, and Snooki-approved loungewear.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

