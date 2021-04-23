Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares details of live podcast show, ‘It’s happening’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared details of a live podcast she will host alongside pal Joey Camasta. Pic credit: @nicolesnooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has shared details of her live podcast show alongside good friend Joey Camasta. In an Instagram post, Nicole posted a video where teased the new project with her longtime pal and makeup artist.

“Welcome to our podcast show. Its our first live podcast show,” she said in the black and white clip as she gave a high-five to Joey.

“We did it, we are a hot mess but that’s how we roll,” she joked before taking a long drink of wine she poured in a glass from a bottle located on the table between them.

Joey then asked if he smelled, and Nicole told her followers not to “hang up” because they were “professionals.”

The duo have recorded and aired a weekly podcast called “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” since 2017.

They discuss what is going on in their lives, hot topics and address serious subjects as well, with a lighhearted touch.

Nicole explained the lingo they use for those unfamiliar with the show

In the minute-long clip, the two addressed several topics including the strange lingo they use when speaking with their listeners.

Words and phrases such as “snerb,” “beesh,” “mawma,” “okurrrt,” “you’re gonna like what you see” and “could I come in” are some of the terms the duo regularly use on the show.

Nicole announced in the clip that, during the show, she and Joey were going to play Truth or Dare as well as take a look at their past fashion hits and misses.

Their camaraderie was evident as they sat around a high-top bar table. Both wore black outfits. Nicole added a beanie for a trendy look.

Jersey Shore fans can’t wait for the fun to begin

Fans of the twosome cannot wait for this fun twist on Nicole and Joey’s weekly show.

“Loved the last one you and Joey were wasted,” said one fan who followed up their comment with two laughing emoji.

Fans of Nicole Polizzi and Joey Camasta shared their joy at the idea of a live podcast. Pic credit: @nicolesnooki/Instagram

“Snookiiii,” exclaimed a second fan.

A third follower added several blue heart emoji as their comment while a fourth Instagram user claimed that Nicole and Joey “make my day driving to and from work each day.”

Along with her weekly podcast, Nicole is also the owner and operator of The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, where she sells clothing, accessories, and fun items that she curates herself.

She exited MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2019 but rumor has it she will make an appearance on the second half of Season 4 as she sits down with castmate Angelina Pivarnick to hash out their differences.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.