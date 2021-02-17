Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi misses Jersey Shore cast, but says ‘the drama was getting too much’


Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admits that she misses Jersey Shore but said that the drama became too much Pic credit: MTV

Fans have been wondering if Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi would ever return to Jersey Shore.

Snooki stopped filming with the cast after the drama that occurred following Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Many fans worried that Jersey Shore Family Vacation wouldn’t be the same without her and begged her to return prior to the start of the season.

Despite fans and her castmates efforts to convince her to film, she decided it was best for her to take a break.

During a recent interview with E News, Snooki was asked whether she missed the show at all.

Snooki said, “Yes, Jersey Shore’s been my life for ten years and I love my roomies but, I just needed, um, my soul needed a break because the drama was getting too much and I feel like I wasn’t being the best mom that I could be to my kids.”

Snooki’s castmates think she will make a comeback

Snooki has continued to keep in touch with her castmates and has made a couple of comments that have hinted at the possibility of a return to the show.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said, “We are in group chat with Nicole. We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her. Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words.”

He added, “I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I’m sure that we’ll have another season, but will she come back? I don’t know!”

Pauly DelVecchio said he thought she would eventually return and felt like she never truly left.

He told Us Weekly, “She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out]. She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there! I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

Fans predict another Snooki and JWOWW spinoff

Snooki and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley recently had a sleepover and shared videos of their night on social media.

One of the videos showed Jenni as she carried Snooki to bed.

After seeing the two of them having fun and drinking wine together, fans speculated that there could be a chance for another spinoff. Snooki and Jenni starred in their own spinoff Snooki & JWOWW from 2012-2015.

Between the sleepover with Jenni and Snooki’s Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, fans wonder if Snooki is gearing up for a return.

Snooki has assured her fans on social media that she would eventually make a return to reality television but she has yet to confirm when or on which show she will make her appearance.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.

