Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is already teasing her return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Snooki hints at a possible return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation Pic credit: MTV

Several Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans were disappointed when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced she would no longer be filming with her roommates following the drama at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Snooki announced the news during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey and said she was planning to focus her time on her family.

Many fans begged her to come back and said the show wouldn’t be the same without her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on some recent hints from Snooki, it looks like she may possibly make a return.

Snooki hints at returning to the show

Snooki has made some comments to her former costars lately that have them thinking she could make a return soon.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino weighed in on whether or not he thought a return was in Snooki’s future.

During an interview with Us Weekly he said, “We are in group chat with Nicole. We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her. Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words.”

Read More Nicole Snooki Polizzi begins homeschooling her kids and it’s off to a bad start

“I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I’m sure that we’ll have another season, but will she come back? I don’t know!”

Pauly DelVecchio agreed with Mike and said he felt like Snooki never really left.

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Pauly said, “She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out]. She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there! I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

Fans miss Snooki on the show

Fans have continued to miss having Snooki around and have shared their thoughts on social media.

One fan felt MTV should have gotten rid of Angelina so that Snooki would have stayed.

A fan thinks Snooki should have stayed and Angelina should have gone Pic credit: @jackiebricker/Twitter

Another fan agreed and said they loved having Lauren Sorrentino as part of the cast but they really wanted Snooki back too.

A fan thinks the show needs Snooki to come back Pic credit:@rubynava8/Twitter

While fans and cast members alike have made it clear that they would like Snooki to come back on the show, she has yet to make any type of commitment to a return.

It’s quite possible that if the roomates are able to end the drama with Angelina that it could be enough to convince Snooki to come back.

Fans will have to wait to see whether Snooki’s hints will lead to her return.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.