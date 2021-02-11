Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Snooki’s Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial has Jersey Shore fans wondering if she’s getting a new show


Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appears in Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial sparking speculation that she may be getting her own show Pic credit: MTV

Fans have missed seeing Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Snooki decided to call it quits after the drama that surrounded Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. Last year she announced during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she wanted to focus on her children and her family and had enough of all of the drama.

Fans were sad to hear their favorite meatball wouldn’t be filming and many begged her to come back on social media.

This past Sunday, during the Super Bowl, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Snooki as she appeared in a Paramount+ commercial.

The advertisement promoted the company’s streaming service. Snooki and other actors whose shows would be streamed with the service climbed to the top of a mountain.

Snooki’s line in the commercial was, “This sucks, I’m too hungover for this.”

Seeing Snooki appear on the commercial made Jersey Shore fans wonder whether or not she would be getting a new show.

Will Snooki get her own show?

Jersey Shore fans became excited at the idea that Snooki could be getting her own show.

According to ScreenRant, back in December, she shared during an Instagram Q and A that she was not done with reality television and already had plans to make a return in 2021.

ScreenRant reported that Snooki responded to a fan who praised her for continuing to work to support her family. In her response, Snooki assured everyone that she would be back on television soon.

After the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial aired, Snooki shared the video on her Instagram.

Snooki & JWOWW sleepover sparks spinoff rumors

Snooki’s Super Bowl commercial appearance wasn’t the only thing to spark rumors that she could be returning to television.

Snooki and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley recently had a sleepover and shared photos and videos to their Instagram stories.

One of the videos shared by Snooki showed JWOWW carrying her to bed after a few too many glasses of wine.

In 2012, the duo starred in their own spinoff called Snooki & JWOWW. The show aired for four seasons and ended in 2015.

Snooki has yet to confirm or deny any rumors regarding how she will return to the television screen, just that she has a plan in the works.

Between the Super Bowl commercial, and Snooki and JWOWW’s sleepover, fans are hopeful they may get to see their beloved meatball on their television screen at some point this year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.

