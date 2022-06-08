Nicole Nafziger poses with daughter May, who looks so grown up

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger shared a picture of her daughter May where she looked all grown up. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger’s daughter May looks so grown up these days after several years have passed since they both appeared within the franchise.

Nicole involved May in her quest for love with Azan Tefou on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and Seasons 4 and 5 of Happily Ever After?. May was under two years old at that time back in 2016 when they first appeared on the show. Nicole was a 21-year-old single mother.

Viewers got very familiar with May because she traveled to Morocco with Nicole to meet Azan. Nicole encouraged May to refer to Azan as her father.

Nicole and Azan’s relationship did not work out, and Nicole stays relatively quiet on social media these days except for sharing pictures of her daughter.

Nicole used her Instagram platform to share a selfie photo of May to her over 650k followers on Instagram.

The photo was hashtagged as “#DisneySpring,” as Nicole and May appeared to be enjoying time together.

In the photo, May looked far more grown than 90 Day fans have been used to seeing her on the show.

Both Nicole and May looked happy in the picture that had a short caption about where they were.

Nicole uses her Instagram these days to share pictures of May mostly, but she also touts her work life and highlights herself as a “Gamer” and “Wierdo” in her bio.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers questioned Nicole Nafziger’s parenting skills

During her time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Nicole was heavily criticized for having her priorities mixed up when it came to parenting.

Nicole did not have a job and needed her parents to help support her and May financially. To that end, she needed to have a sponsor for Azan’s visa process.

Nicole’s decision to press May to call Azan her dad was also widely questioned as was her decision to bring May to Morocco at all.

When Nicole’s mom asked her about May’s future plans with school and stability, Nicole’s answers revolved around how her and Azan’s relationship would be and where they would be.

These days, Nicole appears to be focusing on being a mom and has gotten away from all the drama she was a part of on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.