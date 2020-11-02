Nicole Franzel gives new interview following Big Brother 22 ending, talks about alliance she wanted

Nicole Franzel has given a new interview, answering some questions about Big Brother All-Stars and addressing some things that fans had wondered about.

Mike Bloom from Parade Magazine got the opportunity to ask Nicole some questions that she hadn’t yet answered.

The interview sheds some more light on how Nicole felt about the BB22 cast, playing the game a third time, and what she had hoped to get from the summer 2020 season.

There are some key takeaways from the chat, including the fact that there are still many unanswered questions. This includes her reaction to losing sponsors following the get-togethers by The Committee members, where they made fun of Ian Terry.

Still, getting some more comments directly from Nicole provides insight into how she played the game this summer.

She didn't really address her wedding, either, but we now know Christmas Abbott is attending it.

Nicole answers questions for Parade Magazine

The first question that Mike Bloom shared was one where he asked how Nicole is doing now – roughly a week after the season finale aired on CBS.

“I’m still sad about it, but I understand it from a game perspective. I think it’ll take me a little bit to adjust; I was just so shocked. I haven’t cried yet, at least,” Nicole answered while laughing.

She also addressed why she decided to vote for Cody Calafiore to win the season, despite him cutting her loose when choosing the final two.

“Cody played a great game. I knew what he was doing pretty much the entire time,” said Nicole. “I was never going to vote bitterly. And I think the only reason I wouldn’t have voted for Cody is that I would have been bitter, and I’m not a bitter jury member.”

Nicole’s plan on Big Brother 22

One of the other questions that Mike asked Nicole was what caused her to be so emotional early in the season. He mentioned that she had been breaking down in the Diary Room and seemed to be struggling.

Nicole stated she planned to create an alliance of former winners and seemed disappointed that there were only two of them (herself and Ian Terry).

Nicole also stated that “I couldn’t find a person that I really thought I could count on. This was the most alone I played the game. I didn’t have someone that I could tell everything to, who I knew had my best interest.”

Some fans and BB22 cast members feel Nicole and Cody pre-gamed before even entering the house, with Christmas and Enzo Palumbo stating as much on the live feeds.

But her statements seem to say that it isn’t true.

Hopefully, this begins a trend of Nicole doing more interviews about the season, as we saw that Kathryn Dunn is trying to get her to appear on a podcast.

Nicole still has many Big Brother fans who want to hear more from her so they can cheer her on.

