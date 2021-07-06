Nicole Franzel confirms her Big Brother baby will be born in July

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met on the Big Brother 18 season. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel is getting very close to giving birth to her Big Brother baby with her husband, Victor Arroyo. The couple met as members of the BB18 cast and now they are ready to increase the size of their family.

Today, Nicole confirmed that her baby is going to arrive in July, all while sharing a quick video clip with Victor in a field. Music plays in the background as Nicole holds her belly.

“Amazed our baby boy will be here this month,” begins the caption that Nicole attached to her new Instagram post.

Recently, Nicole posted about having to go to the ER and how she was dealing with some additional health complications, so it’s good to see the couple out and about.

Nicole Franzel pregnancy update

“I’m to the point where I def don’t feel cute anymore 😅 and my feet can barely handle the weight. I’m exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally so bare with me!! Pregnancy is such a beautiful thing and I’m so grateful. 🙏🏼 I just want to be honest with how I’m feeling incase you’re there too—you’re not alone,” Nicole added to her caption before ending it with the hashtag #36weekspregnant.

It was just a few weeks ago when Nicole and Victor announced their baby’s nickname. They also revealed that they were going with the nickname in order to give their kiddo some options later in life.

The couple seems very excited to begin this new chapter of their lives. The preparations for the baby haven’t stopped them from having fun, either, as Nicole and Victor dressed up their dogs for a photoshoot.

More news from the world of Big Brother

The BB23 cast is just about ready to take over the Big Brother house this summer. A big change took place, though, as one of them had to be replaced due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The new season is going to start out with the cast playing in teams, and the first Head of Household Competition is going to have lots of twists and turns. It should start out the summer with a lot of excitement for CBS viewers, especially since everyone is brand new to the show this season.

The 90-minute season premiere arrives on Wednesday, July 7, and then it’s off to the races for the BB23 cast. The Big Brother 23 TV schedule will be packed with episodes, so it is going to be a very eventful few weeks.

Big Brother 23 begins on Wednesday, July 7 on CBS.