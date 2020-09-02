Nick Viall hints producers could have influenced Clare Crawley to stop filming The Bachelorette

Nick Viall is speaking out about Clare Crawley’s short season of The Bachelorette.

Nick, who has been The Bachelor himself, understands how producers can play a role in the outcome of the show.

Plus, he has been on two seasons of The Bachelorette and even visited paradise on Bachelor In Paradise.

Now, he’s sharing what he thinks went down on The Bachelorette and how producers may have played a role in how Clare’s season wrapped in just 12 days.

Nick Viall says producers could have encouraged Clare to stop filming

Nick isn’t the first person to speak out about this, as sources have guessed that producers either supported her decision to stop or pushed her to keep going.

Reports initially surfaced about Clare staying in her room and refusing to come out, giving producers a headache.

Nick spoke to US Weekly on their podcast Here For The Right Reasons, sharing that Dale and Clare could have spoken before.

“There’s definitely a scenario that we haven’t really discussed where maybe they just found out she was texting with this guy. And maybe they just found out that, like, she was way too in with this guy,” Nick guesses, hinting that perhaps Clare and Dale had spoken before.

He’s not the first person to suggest this. Reality Steve guessed that perhaps the two had been sexting prior to the show, but Dale’s sister came to his defense, saying that Dale didn’t break the rules.

Nick points out that as the lead, producers can make you do things you don’t want to do. So, if Clare was unwilling to make the show, producers could have made the decision to cut her.

“[As the lead], you have to do things that you don’t necessarily want to do, and you have to be easy to work with. And you got to make a show. And if she was unwilling to make a show, in whatever way, [or] she was only willing to make the show that she wanted, then they might have been like, you know what, we’re done. We’ll let you date this guy, and we’ll tell your story, but we’re going to bring in someone who wants to find love and make a TV show. That’s entirely possible too.”

Only time will tell what really happened with Clare and Dale.

Nick Viall believes there may have been some chats between Clare and Dale

Many people, including Nick, could be struggling to understand how Clare could know that Dale was the one after just 12 days of filming.

There were rumors that Dale and Clare had been chatting before The Bachelorette. The two were in quarantine separately for months and if they chatted, it would make more sense for Clare to know that Dale was the one.

The two are rumored to be engaged. Again, fans question who would get engaged after knowing someone for 12 days.

Tayshia took over for Clare as The Bachelorette as soon as she stopped filming and her season just wrapped this weekend. The new season premieres in October.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.