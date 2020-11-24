NeNe Leakes denies rumor she cheated on husband with rapper French Montana, says he’s ‘not my type’

NeNe Leakes is shutting down the rumors once and for all, that she once had a fling with rapper, French Montana.

The claims were made by a friend of talk show host, Wendy Williams several weeks ago when NeNe bashed her on social media.

Now, the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG is making it known that the Unforgettable rapper is simply not her type.

NeNe denies cheating with French Montana

During a recent interview on The Real talk show, Atlanta’s longest-running Housewife delved into the latest story heating up the rumor mill.

Host, and fellow Housewife, Garcelle Beauvais jumped right in, asking NeNe about the headline-making rumor.

“Yes honey for light skinned French Montana honey, not my type okay,” responded Leakes.

The 52-year old continued, “I Love French, he’s super fun, he’s shown me a lot of love but he’s not my type of guy. ”

“So, I didn’t get a chance to cheat on Gregg dang!” she added jokingly.

The hosts also asked the Reality star how Greg responded to the allegations –which emerged after an angry rant aimed at Wendy Williams.

NeNe confessed, “I think Greg kinda knows. When you’ve been with somebody as long as I’ve been with Greg for 25 years you know your mate, you know what they will do and what they won’t do.”

She continued, “Like Gregg I know his type and I think he knows mine, so hearing French Montana, I think Gregg was like ‘chile bye'”

Who started the rumor?

The recent gossip about The Real Housewives of Atlanta star emerged in October after NeNe called out her former friend, Wendy Williams.

Wendy did an interview with Andy Cohen and said some not-so-nice things about NeNe.

Of course, the outspoken reality TV personality responded to the controversial talk show host via a social media video.

“So let me start here…I’ve read some of the comments, and you guys are asking ‘what kind of friend would do that,’” shared NeNe.

NeNe explained that she once considered Wendy a close friend, but says she has been saying a lot of negative things about her exit from RHOA.

“What you’re not gonna do is speak negatively of my family,” said Leakes

“Spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet –as opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing.”

After the video hit the blogs, a friend on Wendy Williams made her own video bashing NeNe and making several claims against her–one being that she cheated on Gregg Leakes with French Montana.

But, now NeNe is clearing the air once and for all!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for Season 13 on December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.