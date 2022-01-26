Nayte Olukoya FaceTimes with first Indian American Bachelorette contestant Pardeep Singh

Nayte Olukoya and Pardeep Singh maintain connect post-show. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 cast has been keeping their bromances alive post-show.

Not only are Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young still happily in a relationship but Nayte has also maintained several of his friendships within the cast.

While breakout star Rodney Mathews appears to be Nayte’s closest friend from the cast, with the pair even nicknaming their friendship #RodNayte, he’s also bonded with several others, including Pardeep Singh who made history on The Bachelorette when he became the first Indian American contestant on the show.

Nayte Olukoya sings Pardeep Singh’s praises

Nayte took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse into a FaceTime he had with Pardeep Singh.

The two connected over video chat and, in the photo shared by Nayte, the two men flaunt their bright smiles and put up peace signs, which has become a signature move in most of Nayte’s photos.

Nayte tagged Pardeep in the photo and spoke highly of him as he called Pardeep, “The Legend himself!”

While Pardeep didn’t get much screen time and was eliminated in week two, it seems he still managed to bond with the men in the house and maintain a connection with them after the show.

Even in his short time on the show, Pardeep became well-liked by The Bachelor viewers who were impressed by his profession as a neuroscientist as well as his warm and kind spirit.

Nayte Olukoya parties with Rodney Mathews and Joe Coleman

Not too long ago, Nayte’s The Bachelorette Season 18 buddies came to party with him in Texas.

While Pardeep was not in attendance for these festivities, other familiar faces made an appearance including Nayte’s fellow final four finishers Rodney Mathews and Joe Coleman.

The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Leroy Arthur and Daniel Tully also showed up for the fun weekend.

With Nayte being so close to several men from his cast, it also means he’s close with several of his fiancee’s exes as all these men once competed for Michelle Young’s heart.

Michelle Young has since spoken out about Nayte being besties with her exes and she seemingly doesn’t take much issue with it, as she chalks it up to outside people making the situation weirder than it needs to be. Overall she and Nayte are fine with it and focused on each other.

As Michelle and Nayte plan a wedding, it’s likely there will be several The Bachelorette Season 18 men on the guestlist for their big day.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.