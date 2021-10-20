Who is Pardeep on The Bachelorette? What to know about the neuroscientist and where to find him on Instagram

Pardeep Singh makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Pradeep Singh.

Who is Pardeep Singh?

Pardeep Singh is a 30-year-old neuroscientist and a proud New Yorker residing in Brooklyn, New York.

Pardeep is immensely intelligent, and as a neuroscientist, he does the important work of studying the brain to find cures for diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

When not working, Pardeep embraces his fun and nerdy side by enjoying video games and Comic-Con.

Pardeep loves New Years Day, new beginnings, and sleeping in on Saturdays. And now, he’s hoping to love Michelle as well.

For Pardeep, his ideal woman would be family-oriented, affectionate, a bit nerdy like himself, and shares his drive to make the world a better place.

Find Pardeep Singh on Instagram

You can follow Pardeep at @pardeepinbrooklyn on Instagram.

Pardeep’s bio states that he “grew up poor but always felt rich,” and he has a Deep Thoughts podcast where he discusses minorities in science, art, and public service.

From his page, Pardeep appears to enjoy sharing photos from his life as well as his heritage.

While Pardeep has shared that he doesn’t know his family back in India, Pardeep does know that his grandmother is from Georgetown, Guyana, and moved from India, eventually landing in the United States.

As a busy man, Pardeep doesn’t have many posts on his main Instagram page, and he has a little over 1500 followers. Pardeep’s following and social media activity are likely to grow quite a bit after he appears on The Bachelorette.

Time will tell how far he’s able to make it on the show since he certainly seems to have a lot to offer as a partner. What do you think of Pardeep Singh and his potential with Michelle?

