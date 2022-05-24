Nayte Olukoya dances on lake trip with several The Bachelorette Season 18 costars 

Men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette link up by the lake. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya became great friends with many of the men from The Bachelorette Season 18, and he recently reunited with several of them.

Some of the Bachelor Nation stars on the latest trip included Michelle Young’s finalists, Brandon Jones, and Rodney Mathews.

Nayte and his costars shared several photos and videos from their fun-filled time enjoying a boat trip lakeside.

Nayte Olukoya lives it up with The Bachelorette Season 18 costars

Nayte Olukoya recently had a blast with his boys from The Bachelorette Season 18.

Taking to Instagram, Nayte shared several photos from his time on Lake Travis with friends.

The Bachelorette Season 18 stars in attendance included, Nayte’s good friend Rodney Mathews, runner-up Brandon Jones, as well as Leroy Arthur, Daniel Tully, and Will Urena.

Quartney Mixon from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette was also aboard the boat.

In the first photo of Nayte’s post, most of the men go shirtless to flaunt their abs and biceps on the water.

Nayte captioned the post “94°”

While Daniel Tully and Will Urena weren’t in Nayte’s boat photos, they were featured in a group selfie that Nayte shared on his Instagram stories.

The men go with a more covered-up look in the black and white photo, wearing tees and chains, with Nayte standing out in a paisley shirt, scarf, and sunglasses on top of his head.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18 men have fun dancing

Capturing their fun-filled time in a video, Will Urena shared a clip of the men dancing.

Nayte doesn’t show up in the video, but Brandon Jones, Rodney Mathews, Leroy Arthur, Daniel Tully, and Will Urena can all be seen dancing around the room as they make faces at the camera.

Will captioned the video, “We tried it.”

The men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette continue to prove that they formed a brotherhood during filming as they continue to link up post-show.

Bachelor Nation fans await the news about which men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will be headed to Mexico for a chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

BIP Season 8 would be the first season anyone from Michelle’s season can go to paradise, and there are certainly lots of likable and memorable candidates that could show up.

Which men from The Bachelorette Season 18 would you want to see on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.