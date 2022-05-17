Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews hit the green for golf trip and cigars

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews try new things on the golf course. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews were the best bromances to come out of The Bachelorette Season 18.

After their season wrapped, the two pals have remained friends and often hang out together.

Recently, Nayte and Rodney enjoyed a golf trip where Nayte had his first cigar.

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathew go golfing

Nayte Olukoya took some time away from his beautiful The Bachelorette Season 17 fiancee Michelle Young to spend time with his good friend, ‘brother,’ and Bachelor Nation costar Rodney Mathews.

Both Nayte and Rodney took to their Instagram stories to share photos and videos from their fun-filled golf trip, where they raced golf carts, danced and made TikToks on the lush green golf course.

Rodney and Nayte also smoked cigars, and Rodney revealed that the experience was a first for Nayte.

Nayte reshared a photo from Rodney’s Instagram stories where they sat in a golf cart as Nayte raised an eyebrow while smoking a cigar.

Rodney wrote over the photo, “Fun fact: officially [Nayte Olukoya’s] first cigar. He’s not actually cool.”

Nayte added to the post, “That’s crazy.”

Nayte shared another photo in the golf cart with Rodney as he held up the cigar, and the two gave a smile to the camera while in their white and blue polo shirts. Nayte topped his look with sunglasses on his head, while Rodney wore a white Nike cap.

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews join a Bachelor Nation ‘golf squad’

Nayte and Rodney weren’t the only Bachelor Nation stars in attendance for a day of golf and pleasant weather.

Sharing a group photo on his Instagram stories, Nayte posed with Rodney, Chasen Nick, and Spencer Robertson in their colorful golf attire.

Chasen and Spencer appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16, where they competed for the hearts of Bachelorette leads Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Chasen and Spencer couldn’t find love on The Bachelorette, and Chasen took a second shot at love within The Bachelor franchise when he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. However, despite briefly pursuing The Bachelor Season 24 star Deandra Kanu, Chasen left the island single.

It appears Nayte and Rodney have befriended Chasen and Spencer as Nayte wrote “golf squad” over the photo where they posed against a crystal clear blue sky.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.