Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya reunite, here’s all the fellow castmates they linked up with

Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya reunite and show off their sweet bromance. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 may have produced the best bromance yet.

Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya both became beloved individuals during Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and now fans are absolutely loving the friendship the two men have formed with one another as well.

After being roommates on the show and becoming brothers for life, Rodney and Nayte reunited for a fun weekend of partying and they were even joined by some familiar faces from their season.

Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya party together

Rodney and Nayte, who have nicknamed themselves RodNayte, certainly have built a lasting and heartwarming bond

Recently, Rodney went to visit Nayte in his home state of Texas and the pair shared tons of pictures and videos from their fun-filled weekend.

On his Instagram stories, Nayte filmed himself picking Rodney up and the pair were clearly thrilled to see each other. In the past, both men have noted that they match each other’s energy like no other, and it was clear in their videos that Rodney and Nayte both have big infectious energy together.

Interestingly, when Rodney hopped in the car there was also a special guest in the backseat. The Bachelorette Season 18 third-place finisher, Joe Coleman, was also in the car and spent the weekend with Nayte and Rodney.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte and Joe seem to have also built a solid friendship, as Monsters & Critics previously reported that Joe reunited with Nayte and Michelle on New Year’s Eve.

During their weekend in Texas, the men attended parties and even got comfy with Joe Coleman cuddling up with Nayte’s dog Percy.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Leroy Arthur and Daniel Tully join the party

Joe wasn’t the only one spending the weekend with Nayte and Rodney. The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Leroy Arthur and Daniel Tully were also in attendance for the festivities.

All the former castmates shared photos of social media documenting their time together. It seems they all had a blast and view each other as brothers.

Rodney, Nayte, and Joe all made it into Michelle’s final four and made history as the first final four to feature all men of color.

Those three men, along with The Bachelorette runner-up Brandon Jones, have become some of the most beloved members of Bachelor Nation and so it was refreshing to see their bonds still going strong.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.