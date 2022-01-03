The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya reunite with Joe Coleman

Season 18 The Bachelorette Michelle Young ended her journey engaged to sales executive, Nayte Olukoya. Pic credit: ABC

Clearly confident in their blooming relationship, former Bachelorette Michelle Young, and her fiance, Nayte Olukoya reunited to ring in the New Year with a surprising attendee.

Michelle and Nayte celebrated with Season 18 third-place finisher, Joe Coleman.

With Minnesota being their mutual home, Joe’s family joked during their hometown date that they hope it worked out between him and Michelle because they’d probably run into her at the grocery store.

They were on the right track.

Michelle found herself in the same place on New Year’s as her college basketball-playing ex.

Clearly showing no bad blood between the three, Michelle uploaded a photo onto her Instagram stories showcasing the all-smiles moment with her fiance and the bronze medalist of her season.

Clearly continuing their friendship post-show, Nayte also shared a video dancing with Joe during the New Year’s festivities.

Being from Minneapolis was something the elementary school teacher shared with Joe and was something that made the experience extra special for him.

“Going on the show was one thing, but being able to film in my home state and city of Minneapolis was surreal,” the 28-year-old wrote in a caption showcasing his reality TV journey. “It was an honor and privilege to be on the cast, I hope I made MN proud.”

Also calling the cast of his season “high-quality men”, he thanked them for making the “crazy experience” easier for him.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya talk summertime wedding plans

Celebrating their first Christmas and introducing their dogs to each other, Michelle and Nayte are more than ready to start their new life together.

While most Bachelor couples take time to continue to get to know each other following their televised engagement, Michelle and Nayte are already hearing wedding bells.

“We’re thinking summertime,” Nayte spoke of their future nuptials to Us Weekly. “In the near future, we’ll put it that way.”

Awarding the Austin native her first impression rose, Michelle explained that she knew early on that Nayte was one of her strongest connections, but the challenge was to “make sure she was open to everybody.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 3rd at 8/7c on ABC.