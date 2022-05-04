Nayte Olukoya calls Michelle Young ‘wifey’ after social media shade

Nayte Olukoya teases ‘wifey’ Michelle Young with a cow photo. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young are a Bachelor Nation success story, and they often share glimpses of their relationship with friends and followers.

While Nayte and Michelle are serious about each other, they also have a playful side that they often put on display.

Nayte’s latest post showed Michelle some love while also poking a bit of fun at how social media appeared to roast her.

Nayte Olukoya suggests Instagram dissed fiancee Michelle Young

Nayte Olukoya took to Instagram to reveal how Instagram ‘sneak dissed’ Michelle Young.

The Bachelorette Season 18 winner shared a close-up photo of a brown cow, but it was the fine print above the image that Nayte found shady.

Pointing to the text with a gloved finger icon, Nayte pointed out that the cow photo was suggested for him “because you liked a post from michelleyoung.”

Nayte appeared to feel the connection between Michelle and the cow was a burn to Michelle, writing, “Instagram just sneak dissed the hell out of wifey. And for what?!?!?!” with three laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Michelle Young looks regal in brown ensemble

While the Instagram comparison appeared to shade Michelle, most all of Bachelor Nation agree Michelle is gorgeous, and she recently put her beauty on full display.

Michelle had Bachelor Nation buzzing in her recent post as she posed in an all-brown outfit.

The sleek outfit included a brown corset top with off-the-shoulder sleeves. The top was paired with matching pants that featured large pockets on the side and a wide hem.

Michelle completed the look with a pair of sultry and strappy brown high heels and flattering gold jewelry that included rings, bracelets, chain necklaces, and hoop earrings. It seems Michelle’s sparkling engagement ring also appeared in some of the photos.

Michelle’s hair and makeup included a glowing bronze look with her hair straight, long, and parted down the middle.

The Bachelorette Season 18 lead captioned her post, “This is your sign to buy that brown outfit,” with a brown heart emoji.

Michelle’s post was met with love and awe from fans and several Bachelor Nation stars, including Chelsea Vaughn, Natasha Parker, Marlena Wesh, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Michelle’s good friend and costar Ryan Marcelle, with who she often makes fun dances and TikToks alongside.

Nayte and Michelle continue to be one of Bachelor Nation’s strongest and most stylish couples.

