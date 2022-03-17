Michelle Young flaunts her dance moves, shows interest in appearing on Dancing with the Stars 

Michelle Young danced with fellow The Bachelor Season 25 costar Ryan Marcelle. Pic credit: ABC

Several Bachelor Nation stars have appeared on Dancing with the Stars, and former Bachelorette Michelle Young may be next.

Recently, Michelle shared a series of dance videos with her friend and The Bachelor Season 25 costar Ryan Marcelle.

Showing off her moves, Michelle teased the idea of joining Dancing with the Stars one day.

Michelle Young does trendy dances with Ryan Marcelle

Michelle Young became “besties” with Ryan Marcelle after the two appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and the two ladies recently reunited to dance together.

Ryan and Michelle partook in the TikTok dance trend to the song “Cmonnn” by 5star feat. Lay Bankz.

Michelle also shared a video of her and Ryan dancing to Rock Climbing by Remble feat. Lil Yachty.

Michelle captioned the video, “Should we keep dancing until they put me on #dwts ?”

Michelle Young could join the list of Bachelorette’s that competed on Dancing with the Stars

Former leads of The Bachelorette have been successful on Dancing with the Stars, which could be a good sign if Michelle Young were to compete in the celebrity dance competition.

Three bachelorettes have appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the past.

The very first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2005 and came in 6th place.

In 2019, The Bachelorette superstar Hannah Brown competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 28.

Hannah Brown, who is the most followed member of Bachelor Nation, became a champion when she managed to win the coveted mirrorball trophy during her season of Dancing with the Stars.

Hannah has since opened up about her grueling Dancing with the Stars experience and shared that her relationship with dance partner Alan Bersten was “volatile.”

The Bachelorette star and former The Bachelorette cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe had similar success to Hannah Brown on the following season of Dancing with the Stars.

Kaitlyn won the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars Season 29 in 2020.

While she wasn’t a Bachelorette, The Bachelor Season 13 star Melissa Rycroft came in third place on Dancing with the Stars and later went on to win the competition when she returned for the all-stars season 15 in 2012.

