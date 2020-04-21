Natascha Bessez on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart: Are her cheating accusations against Trevor true?

Natascha Bessez entered The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart during Episode 2. She entered within the first two minutes with a mission.

Natascha claimed that she knew Trevor Holmes — one of the other contestants — from back home.

While he didn’t recognize her, she was good friends with Trevor’s ex-girlfriend. In other words, she knew everything that Trevor probably didn’t want coming out to the entire cast.

And before Trevor made it back to the mansion, Natascha had spilled the beans. In her words, Trevor was a liar and a cheater in his previous relationship.

Now, she was on a mission to warn Jamie, the woman who was out with Trevor on a date.

Natascha Bessez rats out Trevor within minutes of arriving

Natascha wasted no time making Trevor look bad. And as soon as he came back from his date, she pulled him aside, even though he wasn’t too keen on doing it so fast.

So, is Natascha telling the truth? Or is she just repeating what her friend said without any proof? As it turns out, Natascha appears to be telling the truth. And sadly, her friend may not be the only victim of Trevor’s bad decisions.

But of course if Natascha comes in and doesn’t provide proof, then what? I’ve seen proof. Several women out there have come forward to tell me about their dealings with Trevor. But if they don’t want to be a part of the story, what can you do? — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2020

Even though Reality Steve said that he had no desire to spoil The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, he has revealed that several women reached out to him after it was revealed that Trevor was on the show.

They each have their stories about how Trevor has hurt them or betrayed them. However, he also hints that none of them want to be a part of the story or go public with their accusations.

Is Natascha Bessez convincing fans with her accusations?

Trevor was on the show from the first episode and viewers mocked him over his similarities to Jed Wyatt.

Despite Natascha coming onto the show during Episode 2, several people were quick to jump on the bandwagon that her story was true and Trevor was a cheater.

Natasha waiting for Jamie and Trevor to get back from their date so she can fuck shit up #TheBachelorLTYH pic.twitter.com/Yi51nhahLw — Lex (@TheLexTalk) April 21, 2020

me watching Natasha roast Trevor despite knowing absolutely nothing about the situation or about either of them #ListenToYourHeart #TheBachelorLTYH pic.twitter.com/tif2QyzxvZ — Bachelor Shit Posting (@ShitBachelor) April 21, 2020

Throughout their conversation, Trevor did confirm that he “emotionally cheated” on his ex-girlfriend, something Natascha wanted to share with Jamie. His admission definitely had some Twitter followers mocking him online.

Trevor: I didn’t cheat on her I emotionally cheated and lied about it Natasha: so you cheated? Trevor: no#TheBachelorLTYH #listentoyourheart pic.twitter.com/ROSkL0z3SO — Bachelor Shit Posting (@ShitBachelor) April 21, 2020

Even though The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart isn’t the same as The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, it does have it’s own twist and charm. And people are starting to dig it.

As for Bachelor Nation, Tyler Cameron was live-tweeting the first episode and he made some serious digs at Jed. In fact, the digs were so bad, according to Jed, that he decided to unfollow Tyler afterward.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.