Jed Wyatt becomes the joke of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — but he watched and he’s glad he’s not there

The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt wanted to use the show to promote his music career.

He admitted this to Hannah Brown during the show, revealing that he had just signed on to do a dog food jingle.

But Jed had bigger dreams in mind.

He even proposed to Hannah with his guitar in hand.

Then, after he became one of the biggest villains of The Bachelorette franchise, ABC announced The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart – the show Jed should have probably been on.

Jed Wyatt says he’s happy he’s not at the mansion

Even though Wyatt had nothing to do with the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, he was mentioned quite a bit on Twitter.

I bet Jed Wyatt is loaded he wasn’t asked to be on #TheBachelorLTYH to sing his jingles — kitty cowboy (@kittyconboy) April 14, 2020

wouldn’t be surprised if jed wyatt showed up with his dog food jingle as entertainment for the next date on here #TheBachelorLTYH — Lucy den Ouden (@lucdenouden) April 14, 2020

Why hasn't anyone performed Jed Wyatt's classic "I'll Be Your Mr. Right, Girl" yet? #TheBachelorLTYH — Mary Catherine Lindsay (@marycatherine10) April 14, 2020

So, where was Jed? Was he sitting at home upset over the fact that he lost out on the show that could have gained him both musical fame and a possible romance?

Not even a little bit.

As the show was airing, Jed shared that he was watching The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Instagram Stories and revealed that he was very happy that he wasn’t at the mansion. He then filmed his girlfriend making a puzzle, revealing there was nowhere he’d rather be.

“V glad not to be back in that mansion,” Jed wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “but I’ll continue listening to my heart.”

Jed Wyatt is ready with new music

But this is a big week for Wyatt. In just four days, he’ll release a new song that he shared on Instagram earlier today ahead of the premiere.

Jed has kept a low profile from the public eye since his engagement to Hannah failed. Within months, he went public with a new romance, the same woman he’s currently quarantining with.

Back when Jed was on The Bachelorette, he revealed that he and his family had been threatened because of everything that happened. It was revealed that he had been dating someone at home prior to filming The Bachelorette.

He had reportedly told her that they would be together again once he returned home from filming because he was only going on the show to promote his music. When he ended up engaged, he denied having made any promises to the girl at home.

Jed and Hannah’s breakup was caught on camera and aired as part of the Bachelorette finale.

Hannah B and Jed recently ran into each other at Hannah G and Dylan Barbour’s engagement party in Hollywood. The two were cordial with one another, as Jed had brought his new girlfriend. As for Hannah, she recently spent a few weeks in quarantine with Tyler Cameron, her Bachelorette runner-up.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.