Natalya on Below Deck Med: Who is the stunning stew?

Natalya brings her A-game to the new season of Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Natalya on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 has caught the attention of fans who want to know more about the stunning stew.

Last week Season 7 of Below Deck Med debuted on Bravo, with early access on Peacock. Captain Sandy Yawn found herself with a relatively all-new crew, except for Season 6 alum Zee Dempers.

Courtney Veale will reportedly return this season. However, she has yet to make a return, but she did reflect on Season 6 as fans wait to see her back on the small screen.

The new crew features the beautiful Natalya Scudder, who bears a striking resemblance to chief stew Natasha Webb. Natalya has her sights set on deckhand and Zee’s pal Storm Smith.

Thanks to the Season 7 trailer, Below Deck Mediterranean fans know that Storm and Natalya do some making out, while she also clashes with stew Kyle Viljoen.

So other than her burgeoning boatamnce and resemblance to Natasha, what else should Below Deck Med fans know about Natalya?

Let’s take a look.

Who is stew Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Mediterranean?

The Australian-born beauty landed her first yachting job when she was 18 years old, and she never looked back. According to her Bravo bio, Natalya has been working as a second stew and chief stew since then, allowing her to be near water and utilize her outgoing personality.

Natalya prides herself on meeting every charter guest’s demand, especially those that seem like an impossible task. So far, nothing has stumped her, and she’s worked for high-profile clients, including some royals.

Another plus for Natalya is her tablescaping skills. She prides herself on it, which should bode well for Natalya since Captain Sandy is obsessed with exquisite table settings.

There’s no question Natalya is dedicated to her job, but she also loves to have a good time, and Below Deck Med viewers will see it come out this season.

Where to find Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder on Instagram?

Like many Below Deck Mediterranean stars, including Bugsy Drake, Katie Flood, and Hannah Ferrier, Natalya has been heating up social media. The brunette beauty can be found at @natalyascudder_ on Instagram, with a follower count of nearly 10k right now.

Natalya’s IG presence will undoubtedly climb as Season 7 plays out on the small screen giving her more eyeballs on her content. Speaking of her content, Natalya isn’t afraid to show off her killer body.

The stew recently rocked a white and tan bikini top with a crochet cover-up around her waist to celebrate Miami and Ibiza.

In another IG post, Natalya had fun on the hood of a convertible, showing off her rearview as she revealed she was in Los Angeles, California.

Natalya Scudder is certainly one to watch on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7. Things are pretty rosy right now for the interior team as the deck crews struggle, thanks to bosun Raygan Tyler.

However, it’s early in the season so expect that interior harmony to take a turn at some point.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.