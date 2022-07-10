Bugsy Drake sports black bikini on charter break with message to Below Deck Med fans

Bugsy has some words of wisdom for Below Deck Mediterranean fans. Pic credit: @bugsydrake/Instagram

Christine “Bugsy” Drake takes a charter break in a black bikini with a message to Below Deck Mediterranean fans ahead of the new season.

It’s been a couple of years since Busgy was on reality television. Bugsy began her journey with Below Deck Med Season 2 and wrapped up, for now, with Season 5. During her last season, Bugsy took on the chief stew role when Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah Ferrier.

These days Bugsy’s living her best life, still working in yachting and embarking on her business venture.

Bugsy Drake takes a charter break in black bikini

In a recent Instagram share, Bugsy spilled she was on a charter break in Italy. The blonde beauty included a few pictures in her IG post. One photo was of her sporting a sexy black bikini top that highlighted her ample cleavage.

Bugsy donned sunglasses as she looked out at the water with her blonde locks blowing in the wind. The next images were of Italy location.

“An Aperol. An Italian Summer. And some relaxation between charters ❤️🇮🇹,” was the caption for the stunning photos.

It didn’t take long for Bugsy’s post to become flooded with comments, including some from familiar faces.

Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Roy Orbison Jr. replied with a couple of emojis. Season 3 alum Kasey Cohen also replied, writing, “Summer on the Amalfi.”

Kasey made headlines earlier this week when she rocked a bikini for a fashion show in Miami.

Below Deck Med alum Bugsy shares a reminder message

Ahead of her charter break, Bugsy took to Instagram to give a reminder to her followers and Below Deck Mediterranean fans. The chief stew was decked out in her blacks to record a video with a gorgeous sunset off the coast of Italy and a couple of photos too.

In the footage, Bugsy reminded those watching to take a break and appreciate the beautiful things in the world, like sunsets. She also expressed her hopes everyone was having a great day.

“I just witnessed the most incredible sunset and wanted to share! Sending love and positive vibes to everyone xx,” she wrote in the caption.

Bugsy has a signature funky fashion style, especially when it comes to her earrings. She reminded her 396k followers of that style with a fun video wearing large hoops and declaring, “the bigger the hoops the better the chief stew.”

The blonde beauty oozes positivity and confidence at all times. Bugsy Drakes’s social media feed is filled with her business ventures, her signature funky fashion sense, and her love of yachting.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.