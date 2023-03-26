Natalie Mordovtseva is on her ‘best behavior’ with sleek new look

Natalie Mordovtseva is sporting a hot new look and recently made the grand reveal on social media.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star looked almost unrecognizable–at least to her social media followers–who had a lot to say about the change.

Gone were the curly locks that we are used to seeing from the TLC personality, and instead, she sported sleek, straight hair that fell to her waist.

Her hair was styled in a side part with short layers in the front.

In the photo shared online, Natalie struck a model pose as she perched on a white couch dressed in a flirty black dress and black booties.

Natalie had one hand on her waist and the other touching her sleek new hairstyle.

Another noticeable difference in the photo was Natalie’s eyes which were once icy blue but appeared brown in the snap.

“On my best behaviour…✌️😘 💋Hairstyle by @belys.beauty.bar,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva looks unrecognizable in a new photo

After sharing the photo on Instagram, Natalie got a slew of feedback from her followers, who commented that she looked like a different person.

“Doesn’t look anything like her. Unrecognizable,” wrote one commenter.

“I did not even recognize you. You were so beautiful before, why try to change that?” asked someone else.

One critic said, “This is literally another person?”

One Instagram user bluntly added, “Looks nothing like her.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Since we met Natalie on 90 Day Fiance years ago, her curly hair has become a big part of her persona.

She usually styles her curly blonde hair in a middle part flowing down her shoulders, and occasionally she opts for a stylish updo.

Natalie’s eyes have also become another memorable feature of the TLC star, which is why her drastic new look is garnering so much feedback.

Natalie Mordovtseva got her hair slayed at Bely’s Beauty Bar

Before the big reveal, Natalie teased her new look on Instagram with a video showing the back of her head with ice-blond tresses flowing down her back.

The snap was taken after Natalie got her hair done at Bely’s Beauty Bar, and the video had a few other hair transformations as well.

She endorsed the salon in her post, writing, “Dear Girls 🌷❤️ I have never dreamed my hair to be treated with such a gentle and loving high class care 🙏🏻.”

Natalie continued, “I want to tell you about one greatest hair master I met — Beverly! Beverly is the owner of @belys.beauty.bar, her salon makes women look stunning and fabulous 🤩💋.”

Beverly is a color correction specialist, and her salon offers deep treatments, hair keratin, balayage, hair color, cuts, and extensions. They also offer services such as makeup and lash extensions.

