90 Day: The Single Life viewers blast Natalie’s Tell All hair extensions

Natalie Mordovtseva’s hair extensions have come under fire from the 90 Day: The Single Life audience. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva showed up to The Single Life Tell All with her hair noticeably different than viewers had gotten used to seeing her with, and she has not been getting good reviews about it.

Natalie is known to have very curly blonde hair that is usually styled down and around her shoulders if it’s not straightened or blown out.

But the 37-year-old reality star showed up to the Season 3 Tell All with overly long blonde curly hair that had to have been with the help of extensions of some kind.

When Natalie first appeared at the Tell All, her new extensions were untamed and worn down, but when she stepped out on stage with full makeup and a flattering outfit, her hair, plus the extensions, appeared less rugged.

However, The Single Life audience is hanging on to how Natalie’s extensions looked before she got glammed up.

To that end, critics have been harping on Natalie’s Tell All hair look with different pointed digs.

A meme was made about Natalie Mordovtseva’s hair extensions

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a post calling attention to Natalie’s hair when she arrived at the Tell All.

They shared four different still images of Natalie and her hair from the front, side, and back so onlookers could take in the full effect.

Above the images, the fan account wrote, “So are we not gonna say anything about Natalie’s extensions [eye rolling emojis]? What is going on here ?? Silva twins vibes [laughing/crying emoji].”

In the caption, they added, “Someone ?? I’ don’t know who’s extensions looked worst .The Silva twins or Natalie ohh and Angela’s 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers are not fans of Natalie Mordovtseva’s Tell All hair extensions

The post’s comments section dissing Natalie’s extensions lit up with other viewers who thought negatively of her new look.

One person remarked, “Giving me dog the bounty Hunter vibes.”

Another shared their opinion, saying, “They were crazy extensions – but her attitude way WAY – worse.”

Yet another viewer spoke up and exclaimed, “No, Natalie!! Her hair was actually nice before and all those great curls! The other ladies clearly have very damaged natural hair 😒.”

What do you think of Natalie’s Tell All appearance?

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.