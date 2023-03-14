Natalie Mordovtseva calls herself ‘iconic’ while getting her hair done

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva has a lot of self-confidence that she likes to share with fans.

The 38-year-old Ukraine native showed off how much she was feeling herself through an Instagram Story recently.

Natalie took a selfie while she was getting her hair done. She looked at the camera and made a pouty kiss face as her facial makeup looked defined, and her eye makeup looked heavy.

Natalie’s naturally curly blonde hair was being straightened as the hair stylist, whom Natalie tagged in the Story, had a strand of Natalie’s hair in her hand, ready to use the straightener wand on.

Natalie was wearing a jean jacket in the shot and had a chunky chain necklace with a tiger pendant visible around her neck.

Over the Story share, Natalie had an emoji that read, “Iconic.” She also shared an emoji of a makeup bag with items in it.

Natalie was feeling herself. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie was likely preparing for a photoshoot, as she sometimes showcases her modeling work.

Natalie Mordovtseva touts herself as a model

In Natalie’s Instagram bio, she describes herself as an actress and model and also shouts out “RealityTV⭐️” and “{TLC Discovery} ⭐️.”

Natalie frequently shares snaps or clips from her modeling gigs, which often involve her dressed in elegant dresses serving looks.

In one such photo series Natalie has on her Instagram, she appeared in a black and nude lacy bodycon dress with a slight mermaid flare at the bottom.

Her hair was sleek and worn down with extensions as the look was tied together with a layered pearl necklace. The four-photo carousel switched between colored and black-and-white images from the shoot.

Natalie has a bevy of model poses in her repertoire and is known to serve mostly stone-cold looks down the camera lens with intentional poses with her body and arms.

Natalie Mordovtseva has been teasing an upcoming Discovery+ appearance

Outside of her modeling work, Natalie has been busy teasing 90 Day Fiance fans with an upcoming appearance for Discovery+.

Last week, Natalie shared a birthday post for her love interest from Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh Weinstein.

The post served to seemingly confirm that she and Josh were an item and that they were going to appear on TV screens again soon, presumably for Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In another post pinned on Natalie’s Instagram page, she shared two photos from a nighttime photoshoot where she wore a captivating silver sequined gown.

In the post’s caption, Natalie shared, “Exited for a new season 🤩🤩🤩.” Her caption also referred to hashtags for reality TV and 90 Day Fiance, which could further nod to an upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life stint.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.