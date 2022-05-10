Myrla Feria talks dating, kids and marriage plus reveals her favorite cast member

Myrla Feria opens up about her dating life. Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla Feria’s stint on Married at First Sight did not end in the happily ever after she had anticipated, but she’s still hopeful.

Initially, viewers were cheering for Gil and Myrla who were on a slow but steady pace during their time on Season 13. Things seemed to be going well for the pair when they both said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

Unfortunately, when the reunion rolled around Myrla had already broken up with Gil, and now she’s still searching for “a partner to do life with.”

Myrla Feria opens up about dating apps and having kids

The former Married at First Sight star recently opened up to her social media followers and answered several questions about her personal life.

During the Instagram Q and A, Myrla was asked about finding her next beau on a dating app, but she admitted that it hasn’t been going well.

“Lord knows I’ve tried,” she admitted. “It’s an endless swiping left situation, lol. I’m not consistent.”

“I think I went on two dates in 2021 on apps and meh. So for now I’ll just continue to live my best life,” she added.

Another Instagram follower also asked about the difficulties of dating after the age of 30 and Myrla shared her main challenges.

“I have found it difficult to find someone I’m attracted to, have chemistry with, have similar life goals and aspirations who also wants to commit,” she revealed.

As for whether she wants to have kids when she finally finds that special someone, Myrla noted, “I think I do, we shall see.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria talks about marriage, plus reveals her favorite cast member

The Married at First Sight alum continued to answer questions from her Instagram followers and the topic soon turned to marriage. After her first marriage to Gil Cuero ended on such a sour note, does Myrla want to get married again?

The 35-year-old admitted that she doesn’t necessarily need to take another walk down the aisle, instead her main goal is to find “a partner to do life with.”

“I don’t need a piece of paper, one divorce was enough,” noted Myrla.

On another note, she was asked to name her favorite cast member from Season 13 but admitted, “I have three favorites.”

Myrla named Brett Layton, Rachel Gordillo, and Johnny Lam.

Johnny and Myrla got a lot of backlash from viewers as their close friendship cast suspicions that they were more than just friends. Their touch-feely moments at the Season 13 reunion came off as disrespectful, but they have both maintained that their relationship is strictly platonic.

Nonetheless, Myrla noted that Brett was the first person she bonded with on the show.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

“Something about that beautiful soul made me open up and y’all know I’m an introvert,” said Myrla.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.