MAFS: What fans think about Myrla being ‘high maintenance’

Myrla prepares for her big day in a one-of-a-kind wedding dress Pic credit: Lifetime

High maintenance or high class? That is the debate that surrounds MAFS Season 13’s, Myrla Feria.

While some feel that Myrla’s lifestyle could be considered “high maintenance,” many fans have rushed to defend the 34-year-old leadership coach amidst the backlash.

Myrla enjoys the finer things in life

During Myrla’s home visit conducted by the show’s expert, Dr. Pepper, Myrla revealed her closet stacked high with designer shoes, bags, and purses. Myrla’s bathroom featured photos of her on exotic trips around the world, posing next to various waterfalls and pools.

Myrla explained to Dr. Pepper that she did enjoy having nice things such as clothes and shoes and enjoyed spending her money to travel and have experiences.

So what’s wrong with that?

According to Myrla’s new husband, Gil’s friends — a lot. As Myrla caught up with Gil’s friends and family at their wedding, they questioned her about her lifestyle choices. One of Gil’s friends accused her of being “high maintenance.” Myrla disagreed, and apparently, so did a lot of fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Myrla might be annoying AF buy the way these ppl are trying to shrink her already is concerning. Buying nice things for yourself, esp if she can afford it, is not high maintenance. This pairing won't end well#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/NVDmXivwID — Thick Madame⚜ (@LadyJMillzz) August 5, 2021

Myrla says she doesn’t expect anyone else to pay for her lavish lifestyle

The reason many fans are defending Myrla’s lavish lifestyle is that she pays for it herself. Myrla states that she has worked hard for her money, that she wants to be able to enjoy it, and sees nothing wrong with that.

She also goes on to say that she would never expect anyone else to pay for her lifestyle, so she doesn’t understand how that would qualify her as “high maintenance.”

While some fans disagree, many quickly acknowledge her for working hard and enjoying her lifestyle, especially since Myrla pulled herself up from a less-than-ideal upbringing. Myrla discussed with Dr. Pepper that she grew up in a home with a lot of poverty and domestic violence and had worked hard to get away from that situation.

Many fans find it admirable that Myrla worked so hard on her own to get to her current place in life and feel she should enjoy the fruits of her labor.

How is Myrla high maintenance because she likes to travel and buy nice for herself? And if she is what’s the issue? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JzrEtGAHXF — Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) August 5, 2021

But the fan boards and comments remain a mixed bag. Some feel the fact that Myrla even feels the need to buy those types of items at all, and the fact that she regularly receives treatments such as eyelash extensions and Botox, is what qualifies her as a “high maintenance” woman, whether she is the one paying for it or not.

Myrla: I don’t want to compromise or not travel and have designer things. I’m not high maintenance.

Gil’s friend: #MAFS #mafsHouston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/GwVaWlLLmu — Enid G (@ROMwrtr9) August 5, 2021

But, regardless of what the fans have to say one way or the other, Myrla has clearly expressed she refuses to “downgrade her lifestyle” to appease anyone else and has stated she will stay true to what feels right for her.

While we love the sentiment, we hope her new hubby Gil, feels the same way. Will Gil end up on the “high maintenance” or “high class” side of the debate? Only time will tell.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.