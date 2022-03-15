Johnny Lam, Myrla Feria, and Rachel Gordillo attend Rodeo, Myrla claps back at criticism over their friendship

Johnny Lam, Myrla Feria, and Rachel Gordillo’s friendship is still going strong. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 costars and friends Johnny Lam, Myrla Feria, and Rachel Gordillo continue to enjoy fun outings around Houston, Texas.

The three often go out together, and most recently, they shared snapshots from their time at Rodeo, an event that lasts between February 28 to March 20.

Fittingly, Johnny, Myrla, and Rachel all wore cowboy hats for the Houston event, and while they were in good spirits, the trio was also met with criticism. Myrla Feria caught wind of the hate and clapped back to defend their friend group.

Johnny Lam goes drinking with Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo

Rachel Gordillo gave friends and followers a glimpse into her time with Johnny Lam and Myrla Feria at Rodeo.

Documenting the day, Rachel made a TikTok of herself sitting at a table in a cowboy hat and cow print shirt.

The text over the video read, “When people ask who I still hang out with from MAFS.”

As Rachel pans to the side, she reveals Johnny Lam sitting at the table, and Myrla Feria peeks from behind Johnny as she smiles for the camera.

Rachel also shared a boomerang to her Instagram stories featuring her clinking glasses with Myrla and Johnny. Johnny wore a yellow knit sweater and brown cowboy hat, while Myrla wore denim along with her hat.

Myrla Feria claps back at a critic and Rachel Gordillo defends her friends

While some were happy to see Rachel, Myrla, and Johnny keeping their friendship alive, others were worried that Rachel was making the wrong choice by hanging out with two ‘villains’ from Married at First Sight Season 13.

One commenter wrote to Rachel, “Didn’t question you for leaving spouse, but now I am questioning you for friends. I never thought you superficial.”

Myrla responded to the commenter, writing, “we ain’t superficial. We blessed and encourage, uplift, pray, and love on each other. That’s what good friends do. Get you some too so you ain’t gotta hate on peoples pages. Stay blessed.”

Rachel also defended her friendship with Myrla and Johnny despite their bad reputations on the Lifetime hit show.

A commenter wrote under Rachel’s post, “Rachel, I think you chose the wrong crew.”

Myrla responded, “nah boo.. she chose the right one.”

Rachel agreed with Myrla and wrote, “im the luckiest girl to have such amazing friends around me.”

It seems Myrla, Johnny, and Rachel are proud of their friendship no matter what naysayers may think.

