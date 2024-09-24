My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 12, Episode 12: Whitney turns to witchcraft after heartbreak

The latest episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 12, Dark Horse, will air on September 24.

Fans can catch episode 12 on TLC or stream it anytime on HBO Max with a subscription.

The reality series chronicles Whitney Way Thore’s life as she navigates personal and professional challenges.

Despite societal pressure around her body image, Whitney embraces life fully, striving to achieve her dreams.

This season, she’s especially focused on reaching key milestones before turning 40, tackling career aspirations and personal relationships head-on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The upcoming episode focuses on her dating life and dramatic vacation.

Whitney turns to a witch after vacation fling

This episode brings a whirlwind of emotions as Whitney Way Thore navigates her love life after being rejected by Juan.

In a bid to break what seems like a curse on her romantic prospects, she turns to a witch for guidance.

As Whitney’s 40th birthday approaches, the stakes get even higher. She and her friend, Todd, are scheduled to perform a Flamenco dance as part of the birthday celebrations, but Whitney becomes increasingly worried that Todd might not show up, adding more tension to the event.

On the family front, Whitney’s father, Glenn, is ramping up the pressure on her brother Hunter, encouraging him to propose to his partner. This expectation makes for some awkward but heartfelt moments as Hunter faces it.

What happened in the last episode?

In the previous episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 12, titled Despacito, viewers saw Whitney Way Thore continuing her journey of self-discovery and growth as she prepared for her 40th birthday.

One of the episode’s major storylines involved Whitney’s preparation for her Flamenco performance with Todd. Initially meant to be a fun part of their joint birthday celebration, this collaboration became a source of tension as Todd’s commitment to the performance was called into question, leaving Whitney uncertain about whether their plans would come to fruition.

Additionally, the episode provided deeper insight into Whitney’s complicated love life. Following Juan’s rejection, Whitney found herself at a crossroads, unsure how to move forward romantically. Her vulnerability was on full display as she navigated her feelings, hinting at the upcoming storyline where she seeks help from a witch to mend her “cursed” love life.

As the series continues, viewers are drawn into Whitney’s life, a mix of personal struggles, celebrations, and ongoing efforts to embrace life to the fullest despite her obstacles. Fans of the show can expect more emotional highs and lows as Whitney juggles these challenges leading up to her milestone birthday.

The series remains a fan favorite, thanks to its mix of humor, heart, and candid portrayal of Whitney’s experiences, which resonate with many.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.