Whitney Way Thore responds to claims she’s had weight loss surgery

Whitney Way Thore is known for her big personality, and she’s used to her size being a topic of conversation.

Lately, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has been sporting a noticeably smaller frame on social media, which has sparked claims about weight loss surgery.

The 39-year-old responded to rumors she went under the knife, as her body once again became a topic of conversation.

Whitney admitted that she has lost some weight, but it’s not for the reasons you might think.

The reality TV personality made it clear that she hasn’t gone the route of fad diets, weight loss surgery, or the very popular medication Ozempic to lose weight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Whitney made it clear that she has no judgment for anyone who chooses to go that route.

Meanwhile, she’s happy with where she is today and admitted to feeling the “most attractive” she’s ever felt.

Whitney Way Thore says her weight loss is due to ‘grief’

Whitney recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight, and she touched on her weight.

“I think it’s obvious that I have lost some weight, and that is true,” said Whitney. “And people say, like, ‘Is it surgery?’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s grief, but thanks.'”

As we all know by now, Whitney’s mom, Barbara “Babs” Thore, passed away in December of 2022, and it was devastating for the Thore family.

Babs was a beloved staple on My Big Fat Fabulous Life over the past few years, and we saw the extremely close relationship between her and Whitney.

Fans will get to see Babs’ funeral play out on the show this season, although the family got a slew of backlash for that.

Nonetheless, the Thore family is standing by their decision to bring the TLC cameras along to give viewers a chance to say their final goodbye to the 76-year-old.

Whitney Way Thore denies undergoing weight loss surgery

Whitney also delved a bit more into the recent claims that she had surgery to drop the extra pounds, but she denied that.

“I see a lot of chatter online and people have asked me, ‘Have you had weight loss surgery?’ or something like that. No, I haven’t,” retorted Whitney, who added, “I don’t really find it necessary to talk about how much I weigh.”

Meanwhile, the TLC personality also said that she has no judgment for anyone who chooses surgery or anything else to lose weight.

“I know how hard it is and I do not ever judge a fat person for doing anything that makes their lives easier,” said Whitney, who noted that she’s in the best place of her life right now.

“I think I’m the most attractive I’ve ever been,” she said. “I look at myself ten years ago and I’m like, ‘I’m just getting prettier.'”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.