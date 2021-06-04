My 600-lb Life update: Where is Doug Armstrong now?

Doug Armstrong appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2017. Pic credit: Doug Armstrong/Facebook.

When he first appeared in My 600-lb Life, Doug Armstrong struck a chord with fans. The star, who appeared in the TLC series in 2017, proved that he could transform his body and life. He also inspired viewers to do the same, although franchise fans haven’t heard from him in a while.

In the years since, he’s managed to keep most of the weight off, and even become more of a family man. Doug’s life definitely seems to have been on the up since starring in the show.

The My 600-lb Life star comforted himself with food

Doug was already a father of three by the time he appeared in My 600-lb Life Season 6. By that point, he comfort ate to an extreme degree, leading to his weight ballooning to 684-lbs. He had a traumatic childhood, during which his mother left.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The weight piled on during his teenage years and didn’t slow down in adulthood. Alongside his food addiction, Brad Armstrong battled substance abuse issues, notably alcohol and prescription drugs.

While he overcame these, he quickly replaced them with food, further fueling his weight gain. Realizing that he was on the verge of losing his family, he decided to contact the show. That led to him contacting Dr. Younan Nowzaradan – who recently confirmed that he hasn’t died – for help.

As he was barely able to move around the house, Brad felt as though he was missing out on his children’s childhood. Unable to do chores, playing with the kids was impossible. As he noted at the time, his wife was “practically raising our family on her own.”

During the course of his appearing on My 600-lb Life, he lost a staggering 222 pounds. By the following year, he lost a total of 331 pounds.

Doug Armstrong becomes a family man

In the months after appearing on the show, Brad Armstrong kept fans updated on his Facebook page. As a result, they kept up with the TLC star’s continual weight loss. Throughout this time, he’s put an increased emphasis on family and taken more time to play with his kids.

By all indications, he’s much more of a father and husband than he was before appearing on the show. While he hasn’t posted in a while, Brad noted that he still has a way to go before being completely happy with his body. As he said: “I still have some work to do, but I feel like I’ve already made it to a place where I’m happy. Living the life I have now makes me never wanna go back.”

It looks as though the TLC series has spawned another success story, joining the likes of Kandi and Brandi Dreier, among others.

My 600-Lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.