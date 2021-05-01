Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Dr. Nowzaradan death hoax? My 600-lb Life doctor lets fans know he is just fine


My 600-Lb Life surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan.
My 600-Lb life surgeon, Dr. Nowzaradan, reassures fans that he’s still “alive and well” after false headlines claim he’d passed away. Pic credit: TLC

My 600-Lb Life star Dr. Nowzaradan, or Dr. Now as he is best known, set the record straight after false reports surfaced claiming the doctor had died.

As the title suggests, the hit TLC show documents the weight loss journeys of individuals who weigh over 600 pounds as they try to get their health back on track. To do so, these individuals enroll themselves in a year-long program through Dr. Now’s clinic where they receive bariatric surgery, are put on a highly restrictive diet and are encouraged to get active.

Over the show’s nine years on the network, Dr. Now has helped many patients along their journey, many of whom have seen long-term success with surgery, diet, and exercise.

So, it was shocking to fans when rumors began swirling that the 76-year-old surgeon had died.

monsterscriticsreality

664 1,045

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

"The guys always go to him for advice and view him as a wise older guy and the ladies go to him...

View

Apr 30

227 61
Open
"The guys always go to him for advice and view him as a wise older guy and the ladies go to him as a father figure,” a source close to The Bachelor production told E! News when explaining how Chris Harrison's presence was "missed" on Katie Thurston's set of The Bachelorette. 🌹⁠ ⁠ Set insiders also described the female-centric vibe with Kaitlyn and Tayshia as co-hosts and agreed that it was difficult to focus entirely on Katie as the star of the show. “It was a little hard to put all the focus on Katie when Kaitlyn and Tayshia were there,” one claimed in a statement to E! News. “It wasn’t necessarily competitive but it was a really different vibe.” ⁠ ⁠ “They’re very attractive and fun and familiar to the franchise, so it kind of distracted from Katie being the only desirable woman there,” they claimed. ⁠ ⁠ More on this story at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ 🌹 Will you be watching Katie's season? 🌹⁠ ⁠ (📸: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency)⁠ ------------⁠ #thebachelorette #thebachelor #chrisharrison #katiethurston #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #bachelornation #changes #differentvibes #girlpower #femalecentric #ABC #realitytv #realitytvshow #tv #explorepage #entertainment

"The guys always go to him for advice and view him as a wise older guy and the ladies go to him as a father figure,” a source close to The Bachelor production told E! News when explaining how Chris Harrison's presence was "missed" on Katie Thurston's set of The Bachelorette. 🌹⁠

Set insiders also described the female-centric vibe with Kaitlyn and Tayshia as co-hosts and agreed that it was difficult to focus entirely on Katie as the star of the show. “It was a little hard to put all the focus on Katie when Kaitlyn and Tayshia were there,” one claimed in a statement to E! News. “It wasn’t necessarily competitive but it was a really different vibe.” ⁠

“They’re very attractive and fun and familiar to the franchise, so it kind of distracted from Katie being the only desirable woman there,” they claimed. ⁠

More on this story at our #linkinbio!⁠

🌹 Will you be watching Katie's season? 🌹⁠

(📸: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency)⁠
------------⁠
#thebachelorette #thebachelor #chrisharrison #katiethurston #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #bachelornation #changes #differentvibes #girlpower #femalecentric #ABC #realitytv #realitytvshow #tv #explorepage #entertainment ...

227 61

Thankfully, the rumors weren’t true and Dr. Now took to his Instagram account to assure fans that he is alive and well.

Dr. Now says the rumors of his death are ‘false headlines’

Dr. Now released a statement via Instagram to inform his fans that there was no truth to the rumor.

The caption, added to a picture of Dr. Now standing in an elevator smiling, began, “Thank you for the outpouring of concern!”

The surgeon then put the rumors to rest, confirming that not only is he still alive, but he’s also continuing his mission to help his patients live their best lives.

“I am definitely alive and well and still working to reverse obesity,” he continued.

According to Dr. Now, his office at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, Texas, received several calls from concerned individuals inquiring about the doctor’s wellbeing. While the rumors and headlines may be concerning to his fans, Dr. Now says that he’s used to these types of false reports and that he refuses to allow them to stop him from continuing to help people.

“Today I am doing surgery and my office has informed me we have received many calls asking about me since there are false headlines & rumors of my passing. I can assure you these headlines are false. In fact, there are many false headlines out there about me, but these are the common tides we navigate and one must keep doing the work we are meant to do,” he wrote.

Dr. Now concluded the caption by asking his fans and followers to do their part in helping to prevent the spread of false rumors like that of his death.

He wrote, “Please spread the word to ensure the truth prevails. Take care #drnowmd #drnowzaradan #my600lblife #weightlosssurgery #reverseonesity.”

My 600-Lb Life continues to help patients

Premiering in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has chronicled dozens of stories as Dr. Now attempts to help his patients navigate weight loss and turn their lives around.

Sisters, Kandi and Brandi Dreier, for example, were featured in Season 5 of the show. While they both experienced their own set of challenges, including codependency with one another, both sisters were able to maintain the majority of their weight loss and have gone on to live their lives.

However, for others, the journey continues and remains a struggle. Michael Blair took to his Facebook after fans called him out for being wasteful in his attempt to alter his relationship with food.

The false reports of Dr. Now’s death may have been shocking, but thankfully, not only is he alive, but he plans to continue changing lives.

My 600-Lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x