Most unlikeable contestants in Bachelor franchise history

The Bachelor franchise has many unlikeable contestants Pic credit: @jedwyatt/@luke_parker777/Instagram

Bachelor Nation is full of people who have become beloved fan favorites throughout their run in The Bachelor franchise.

From Wells Adams, Bachelor in Paradise‘ resident bartender, to Grocery Store Joe who became an overnight sensation after being eliminated on night one, there is no shortage of contestants to print on your t-shirt for the season premiere.

But, Bachelor Nation’s most unlikeable contestants tend to take all the screen time. With their drama, drunken antics, attention-grabbing breakdowns, and stirring the pot among the others, viewers can’t help but love to hate these annoying people.

“Unlikeable” doesn’t necessarily refer to a villain, but it could be a contestant who lights a fiery rage inside you for some unknown reason.

Though, for many of these unlikeable contestants, it’s easy to identify why they are so irritating.

For example, Ashley Iaconetti wasn’t necessarily a villain, but the tears were enough to power Niagra Falls and started to get tiresome after she would break down in every scene.

1. Corinne Olympios

Corinne Olympios made quite a name for herself due to her antics on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor Pic credit: ABC

“My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.”

Anyone who utters a sentence like that deserves to be on a list of unlikeable people.

Corinne didn’t exactly make a lot of friends in the house when she appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, though her nanny will always be there for her.

Her ridiculous antics, including asking Nick to lick whipped cream off her chest, came off as immature and were eye-roll-inducing.

In 2017, Corinne visited E! News and was asked what she meant by the iconic “platinum vagine” comment.

She claimed, “I don’t know! I have no idea what I was thinking.”

Good to know she puts a lot of thought into the things she says on national television.

2. Juan Pablo Galavis

Juan Pablo Galavis was one of the most hated leads in Bachelor franchise history Pic credit: ABC

“It’s okay. It’s okay.”

Does every unlikeable contestant in the Bachelor franchise have an iconic line?

Poor Andi Dorfman claimed she wanted to die if she had to hear Juan Pablo say, “it’s okay,” one more time.

Honestly, most of Bachelor Nation agrees with her. This would not have been the season you wanted to use as a drinking game, that’s for sure.

Juan Pablo went from being a fan favorite, part of the Latin lover category, on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette, to one of the most hated leads ever when he became The Bachelor.

Juan Pablo was narcissistic, dismissive, condescending, and apparently likes to use his old soccer highlights and Ray J to sway the ladies.

3. Tierra Licausi

Tierra LiCausi will forever be known as the girl with “sparkle.” Pic credit: ABC.

Yes, Tierra Licausi is on the list of most unlikeable Bachelor franchise contestants, but in all honesty, she’s a category all her own.

Tierra and her “sparkle” became the talk of the house during Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor. At times, similar to Corinne Olympios, it was hard to hate her because she was so funny.

But, as the season went on, Tierra went from kind of a funny villain, to absolutely insufferable.

Fans were grateful when Sean finally sent her home after he found her crying due to a fight with AshLee Frazier.

4. Kelsey Poe

Kelsey Poe creeped out many viewers when she called the story about her dead husband “amazing.” Pic credit: @kelseylynpoe/Instagram

“Isn’t my story amazing?”

There is nothing more attractive and likable than a woman who uses her dead husband as a way to get attention right?

Kelsey Poe was the epitome of unlikeable and frankly a little terrifying. It was hard to know if she was truly that crazy or if she was planted by producers (in a way, you almost had to hope it was the latter).

During Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, Kelsey went on and on about her “amazing story” in what seemed like a ploy to possibly become the next Bachelorette. It was unsavory at best and absolutely revolting at worst.

Every time she did an on-camera interview, Kelsey would talk about her dead husband and her story as if she was the main character in a romance novel ready to move to a quirky but friendly small town.

5. Bentley Williams

Bentley Williams creeped out viewers with his lack of empathy and straight-up terrible behavior towards Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Pic credit: ABC

“I came in thinking that Ashley was not attractive at all. I’m not feeling it…I’m gonna make Ashley cry. I hope my hair looks OK.”

Bentley Williams and Kelsey Poe would have made a good couple, as they both had a creepy lack of empathy.

Bentley was the epitome of a dirtbag during Ashley Hebert’s season of The Bachelorette. Watching the things Bentley said to the camera and then watching him turn around and fake his feelings towards Ashley, felt like a betrayal as a viewer.

It was clear that Bentley was a frontrunner and Ashley was head over heels for him. But, he later left the show, claiming he missed his daughter too much (yeah, he had a daughter too, making his behavior so much worse).

He also admitted he would rather be swimming in pee than marry Ashley, and claimed the extent of his interest was in the competition, but Ashley wasn’t his type. The guy had toxic written all over him.

Bentley may be the most unlikeable person in the history of not just The Bachelor franchise, but the entire world.

6. Daniel Maguire

Daniel Maguire became known for the ridiculous things he said on The Bachelorette Pic credit: @danielseanmaguire/Instagram.

“So let’s be not so much like Hitler, maybe be more like Mussolini, you know? Or Bush, right?” Just maybe take it down a notch, right?”

Daniel Maguire said this to Bachelor Nation’s biggest villain, Chad Johnson, during their run on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

Daniel also appeared on Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise where we really got to know his, um, interesting personality.

Despite that oh-so-common Bachelor trope of being there “for the right reasons” many contestants are seeking fame, with Daniel being one of them.

At the end of 2019, he was showed pouring maple syrup on his abs in a clip for Ex on the Beach.

He also said, “I kind of like to troll people,” and he enjoys “ruffling feathers.” Someone who only goes on a reality show to purposefully create drama is pretty unlikeable (although if you’re a producer you’ll love that.)

7. Courtney Robertson

Courtney Robertson appeared on Ben Flajnik’s season Pic credit: ABC

“I’m Little Miss Sunshine. I sprinkle it around.”

Courtney Robertson is the perfect definition of an unlikeable person in Bachelor Nation. However, she not only appeared on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, she actually won!

She slid her long black glove off her hand and allowed Ben to put a giant, Neil Lane rock on it. At the same time, all across the world, Bachelor viewers were angrily throwing around a rose like it was beer during a World Cup penalty shootout.

Unsurprisingly, Ben and Courtney didn’t last and she capitalized on her villain status with a tell-all book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

8. Jed Wyatt

Jed Wyatt went on The Bachelorette while in a relationship Pic credit: @jedwyatt/Instagram.

“We always knew it’s me and you, time stands still for us.”

If you’re wondering where you’ve heard those cringe-worthy words before, it was in Jed Wyatt’s song that he wrote and performed for Hannah Brown during their even more cringe-worthy proposal.

Not only was Jed entirely annoying during his time on The Bachelorette, especially every time he pulled out his guitar, but he went on the show while he was in a relationship. He had hoped to further his music career (apparently writing dog food jingles just wouldn’t pay the bills long term).

After his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens went to the media to expose their relationship, things ended abruptly with Hannah Brown.

What’s even more infuriating? In 2019, Jed went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and claimed Haley “was seizing the opportunity as well.” Just add hypocritical to the list of unlikeable traits Jed has.

9. Luke Parker

Luke Parker was sent home by Hannah Brown after telling her she couldn’t have sex with any of the guys in the fantasy suites Pic credit: @luke_parker777/Instagram

“Can I cut you off for a second?”

Luke Parker, Bachelor Nation’s third most famous virgin, after Sean Lowe and Colton Underwood.

Luke Parker would be created if Sean Lowe and Chad Johnson had a baby — half born again virgin, half raging lunatic.

Luke was angry, rude to the other contestants, extremely possessive of Hannah, and put up dozens of red flags.

He was finally sent home when he told Hannah he wouldn’t accept her having sex with any other guys in the fantasy suites. Hannah was astounded when her rose-tinted glasses were finally removed. She also promptly let him know that not only did she have sex on a windmill, but Jesus still loves her.

She sent Luke home, giving him the middle finger on his way out while he asked if he could “pray over” her.

10. Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti cries over Jared Haibon on Bachelor in Paradise Pic credit: ABC

“Caila ruined everything, and she’s a backstabbing w***e of a friend.”

Ashley Iaconetti isn’t a Bachelor Nation villain, so it’s hard to put her on this list, but in all honesty, she is thoroughly unlikeable.

The constant waterfall of tears and sniffles, the obsession with Jared Haibon, and calling Caila Quinn a “backstabbing w***e” during Bachelor in Paradise, are just a few of her irritating traits.

In the beginning, it was easy to feel bad for her, especially during Bachelor in Paradise when she was constantly heartbroken due to Jared Haibon’s hot and cold ways.

But, when even the tiniest things would set Ashley off, it felt as if the other contestants were walking on eggshells around her.

Yes, it’s devastating when the guy you love doesn’t love you back, but not everything requires a giant crying spell. She should be careful somewhere as hot as Mexico, what with dehydration and all that.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.