The top 10 most dramatic finales in Bachelorette history, as Chris Harrison might say, were actually pretty hard to narrow down.

As it turns out, The Bachelor has been even more dramatic. Who would have thought?

However, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty of Bachelorette drama to tear through like it’s the one-dollar bin at Target.

From aspiring country singers (yeah, you know the one) to contestants who air all the Fantasy Suite dirty laundry live on air, life on The Bachelorette has been nothing short of the tallest roller coaster at Six Flags.

Make sure those straps are secured nice and tight, it’s going to be a bumpy ride!

1. Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette finale is easily the most dramatic. No, not because fans were spilling massive amounts of tears over Tyler Cameron getting his heart broken (though, many couldn’t help but feel happy he was once again single and ready to go on dates in his salmon colored suit again.). As any true member of Bachelor Nation knows, “Jed has a girlfriend.”

Tabloids were already reporting on rumors that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend back home before the final episodes even aired, and Reality Steve was working his fingers to the bone trying to get out blog posts about everything that was going down.

By June, Haley Stevens, the girlfriend in question, jumped on the media circuit giving exclusive interviews to PEOPLE and Us Weekly.

Claiming she was heartbroken for Hannah Brown, Haley told the publications about her time spent with Jed, even noting she had traveled with him and met his family. (So, she apparently made it to Hometowns before Hannah ever did.)

Hannah broke up with Jed after their engagement was shown in scenes reminiscent of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin. The Hannah Brown/Jed Wyatt breakup will easily go down as one of the most memorable moments in Bachelorette history.

2. Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo as her final pick, and the pair are now considered a Bachelor Nation success story as they are happily married.

However, before their romantic wedding in Cancun, Rachel’s heart was clearly leading her in the arms of fan-favorite Peter Kraus.

Unfortunately for Rachel, he pulled a Cassie Randolph and told her he wasn’t ready to get engaged. So, many women identified with Rachel in that moment, having been there themselves.

Rather than jump a fence as Colton Underwood did, Rachel walked away from him. In a moment of frustration that will be remembered well by viewers, Peter told Rachel to go live a mediocre life with someone else. Ouch!

The pair obviously didn’t stay together, and Rachel got engaged to Bryan (by default it would seem).

One of the worst things for a lead on the show is when they’re down to their final two, and the obvious frontrunner self-eliminates.

Even if they go on to get engaged to their other finalist, audiences will forever question that relationship simply due to the fact that they didn’t choose their fiance. (Which is exactly what happened on Peter Weber’s season, though he tried to go back to Madison.)

And they lived happily ever after, by default. What a romantic love story.

And, for all those people wondering, Peter and Rachel’s breakup has more views on YouTube than her engagement with Bryan. We’re still not over this. Period.

3. Desiree Hartsock

Desiree Hartsock found herself in a similar situation on her season of The Bachelorette. Brooks Forester (anyone else think his name sounds like a really snooty Abercrombie and Fitch model?) left the show when it was down to just three finalists and Desiree was so upset she threatened to leave the show.

As it was with Rachel Lindsay, it just goes to show you that the leads on the show truly develop intense feelings for their finalists.

Desiree chose Chris Siegfried in the end, and they are still happily married with children, so, apparently, things turned out well for her!

She was very honest about her feelings for Brooks (as Chris went down on one knee, not great timing!) and romantically declared she was so blinded that she couldn’t see he was there by her side all along.

There is always that one person on every season who just can’t commit, yet the lead is obsessed with them. Just a question for these people though: you do realize the point of the show is to get engaged at the end, right? Right?!

4. Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe dumping Nick Viall is not that hard to watch, simply for the fact that many viewers see him as a bit of a villain who deserved it, but she didn’t come off looking that great during her season either. By the finale, audiences were pretty done with both of them.

The most cringe-worthy aspect of the whole thing is that it was Nick’s second time making it to the final two, and his second time having his proposal rejected. Two for two!

Of course, “it’s a tale as old as time,” with the guy who just won’t leave Bachelor Nation alone (we’re looking at you Chris Bukowski) and Nick has appeared on just about every show in the franchise.

Calling out Andi Dorfman on live television for sleeping with him in the Fantasy Suite (just so you know Nick, we kind of already figured) was shady AF.

But, to then saunter on to the show mid-season to date Kaitlyn didn’t make Nick a lot of friends, so it was hard to feel bad for him during the Bachelorette finale. Mostly, it was just uncomfortable television.

5. Jen Schefft

Jen Schefft is a hard Bachelorette to remember, being that her season took place back in the days when dinosaurs roamed the planet. Many in Bachelor Nation are surprised to find out she was the original Brad Womack. The Brad Womack OG, if you will.

After winning Andrew Firestone’s season of The Bachelor, the pair split and Jen became The Bachelorette.

However, it appears Jen wasn’t happy with her final two choices, Jerry Ferris and John Paul Merritt, because she rejected both of their proposals. If you’re counting, that’s also two diamonds rejected as well.

Of course, as if the Bachelor God’s had set it up themselves, Jen didn’t completely reject Jerry, telling him she wanted him to keep the ring and give it to her down the road if it still felt right. When would that moment come you might ask? After the Final Rose of course!

But alas, Jen made it clear they were not made for each other (causing an audible gasp from the live studio audience) and we haven’t heard much from her since.

6. Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman, the contestant who finally did what viewers were begging for all season long in Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, told him to stop saying “eeees okay.” So, naturally, she became The Bachelorette after walking away from him.

The actual finale was a pretty familiar Bachelor Nation formula, and Andi went to Nick’s hotel room to send him home before the final rose ceremony.

The real drama went down at the live After the Final Rose ceremony, in which Nick asked her why she would make love to him if she wasn’t going to choose him.

Anyone doing that sucking air through your teeth cringe? Even Chris Harrison looked uncomfortable and he’s seen a lot (remember his outdoor therapy session with Vienna Girardi and Jake Pavelka?).

Viewers accused Nick of slut shaming Andi, and she was understandably upset with him as well. Nick Viall may be irritating, but at least he brings the drama!

7. Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin was down to her final two, Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake “Stagecoach” Horstmann, and she wasn’t the reason the finale was so dramatic. Blake sort of stole her thunder!

At first, he was shown coming in on a boat, wind in his hair, ready to propose. However, within minutes of taking the longest walk known to Bachelor Nation down the beach to Becca he was sweating so bad he looked like he fell in a vat of hot oil.

By the end of the brutal dumping by Becca, it was hard to tell if it was sweat or tears dripping from his face. Seriously, can someone get this guy a more breathable suit? Or a towel? Or a handheld fan?

It wasn’t just Blake that brought the drama, though. After the season started airing, it came to light that Garrett had liked homophobic and racist Instagram posts, forcing him to explain himself during After the Final Rose.

8. Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris was down to her final two guys, Kiptyn Locke and Ed Swiderski, during what seemed like would be a pretty standard Bachelorette finale. Jillian talked about who she saw herself with in the future, what her family thought, etc., etc.

But, viewers were left reeling when Reid Rosenthal, whom Jillian had sent home during the last rose ceremony reappeared (and we thought Luke Parker was the only one to show back up like The Ghost of Christmas Past.).

Apparently, he wanted another chance after Jillian felt he couldn’t open up (which is Bachelorette code for “I’m just not that into you”), and came to the finale to propose. Jillian rejected him and chose Ed, but it made for good television!

9. Ashley Hebert

Peter Weber is not the only one who has to be embarrassed about his family’s portrayal on The Bachelor. Ashley Herbert’s family, especially her sister, made for a dramatic ending to The Bachelorette.

When you can’t decide between two choices, flipping a coin is always a good way to go. Once the choice has been made for you, if you’re disappointed, you’ll know how you really feel. Many leads on The Bachelor franchise have done just this, with their families playing the quarter.

Ashley was obviously super into J. P. Rosenbaum, but her family felt Ben Flajnik was the better choice, leaving Ashley upset. Her sister certainly came in hot, verbally bulldozing J. P. and leaving him sweating from more than just the weather.

In the end, though, Ashley followed her heart and chose J. P. Unfortunately, they’ve just announced their separation.

10. Emily Maynard

Before Arie Luyendyk Jr. caused Becca Kufrin’s mascara to run in an Airbnb, he was getting his own heart broken on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. It was down to Arie, the Kissing Bandit, and Jef with one F.

Emily was nice enough to spare Arie the embarrassment of going to the final rose ceremony (a favor many leads don’t give to their runner-up), but he was left emotionally bruised from the encounter.

It was obvious that Arie was blindsided, and it’s even more interesting to watch back after the way he broke up with Becca Kufrin.