Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 6: Mark and Digger nearly go blind making pepper moonshine

In the latest episode of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners, Unintended Consequences, veteran distillers Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes embark on a daring venture.

The pair go into the business of hot pepper-infused moonshine to fulfill a lucrative request.

This episode showcased the duo’s collaboration with seasoned distiller Patti Bryan to craft a unique and spicy spirit.

The episode began with Mark and Digger seeking to expand their product line to meet a bootlegger’s request for hot pepper whiskey, a niche they had yet to explore.

Recognizing the potential profitability of this venture, they enlist Patti Bryan, known for her expertise in crafting pepper-flavored moonshines, to guide them through the process.

Patti introduces a blend of jalapeños and habaneros, aiming to achieve the desired heat level for the new concoction.

Mark and Digger double the pepper, irritating their eyes and lungs in the process

To meet the buyer’s specifications, they decide to double the quantity of peppers, intensifying the infusion process.

However, as they began production, the potent pepper vapors permeated the air, causing severe irritation.

The trio experienced coughing fits and eye irritation, prompting them to wear protective goggles to shield themselves from the intense fumes.

Despite these challenges, the team successfully produces three variations of the hot pepper moonshine, each with a distinct heat level.

Patti’s expertise proved invaluable, ensuring that the final products maintained a balance between flavor and spiciness, catering to a range of consumer preferences.

Steven Ray Tickle has a blueberry problem

In the episode, fellow moonshiner Steven Ray Tickle faces his own set of challenges.

Tasked by his wife to procure three to five cases of blueberries for their restaurant, Tickle mistakenly orders 35 cases, leaving him with a surplus of fruit and no immediate market for blueberry-infused liquor.

Without access to a still, he turns to his friend Henry for assistance.

Embracing traditional methods, Tickle resorts to mashing the blueberries with his feet, reminiscent of age-old winemaking techniques.

Henry constructs a cost-effective wooden still, and together; they ferment the blueberries with added yeast and sugar, aiming to produce approximately 18 gallons of blueberry moonshine.

This endeavor shows resourcefulness and ingenuity, but they run into some problems in the next episode of Moonshiners.

Moonshiners continues to offer viewers an inside look into the clandestine world of illicit distilling, showing the challenges and triumphs of those who keep this traditional craft alive.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.