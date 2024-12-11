Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 5: Mark and Digger confront liquor thief

In Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 5, titled Vengeance Is Shine, tensions are boiling as Mark and Digger seek justice for losing their precious alcohol.

After discovering that 175 gallons of their precious barrel-aged liquor had been stolen, the duo took matters into their own hands.

Fueled by anger and frustration, they track down the thief and secretly observe him selling some of the stolen liquor.

Hoping to uncover the rest of the stolen goods, they follow him to a barn that appears to be his stash house.

Once there, Mark and Digger reclaim their property before confronting the thief. They recovered a substantial portion of the stolen liquor, loading 20 gallons into their truck.

However, they quickly realize that only some of their product is accounted for, 30 gallons still need to be included, leaving them with a total loss of 75 gallons.

Mark reveals that they need to verify whether the whiskey is indeed their prized 5-year-old Tennessee recipe to confirm the authenticity of their recovery.

Mark and Digger make a deal with the liquor thief

Finally, they confront the thief, Larry, and demand answers. Larry offers an emotional explanation, sharing that his wife had recently undergone a heart operation and that he is struggling with medical bills. While his motives don’t excuse the theft, Mark and Jerry opt for a creative resolution.

Larry returns $1,500 upfront and vows to repay the remaining amount. To secure their losses, Mark and Digger propose a deal: Larry signs over the deed of trust for his 15 to 20-acre property, including the barn, for $20,000.

In return, they agree to put him on a payment plan, allowing him to buy back his property if he honors the agreement.

What else happened in Episode 5 of Moonshiners?

Meanwhile, Mike and Jerry face their challenges as they travel to Mississippi to raise funds for their return. They forge a plan to sell watermelon liquor to make the money they need. The pair cut a deal that earned them $7600 which saved their season and put them back in business.

Elsewhere, Amanda and Kelly attempt to create cinnamon roll-flavored moonshine, but they struggle to perfect the recipe. With Mark’s expert advice, they adjust their formula and aim for a flavor that will resonate with customers.

On the next episode of Moonshiners, Mark and Digger experiment with pepper liquor, and it appears to not go as planned.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.