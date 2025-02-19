Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 13: Tickle reinvents sorghum liquor while Mike and Jerry make hard kombucha

In the latest episode of Moonshiners, Season 14, Episode 13, tensions run high as Tickle and the Laws grapple with the challenges of producing a unique sorghum-based liquor.

Mike and Jerry also try their hand at making alcohol-based kombucha for a hippie commune.

In last week’s episode, Tickle and the Laws received free sorghum and became excited about the potential profit increase.

During the episode, the late Kenny Law noted an unusual aroma emanating from the sorghum mash, raising concerns about the final product’s marketability.

Upon distillation, Henry Law observed that while the taste was unconventional, it wasn’t necessarily unpleasant.

However, Tickle remained apprehensive about consumer acceptance of the distinct flavor profile.

Tickle grabs some pumpkins to save the sorghum liquor

Determined to enhance the liquor’s appeal, Tickle took a bold step by incorporating pumpkins from his wife’s garden, initially destined for their restaurant.

He grabs several from a truck, seemingly without telling his wife, and they hope to mash in the pumpkin to make a more commercially appealing liquor.

This creative infusion aimed to balance the sorghum’s unique taste, resulting in a product they believed would resonate better with customers.

Mike and Jerry get a client who wants alcohol kombucha

Meanwhile, in another part of the Appalachian region, moonshiners Mike and Jerry faced their own set of challenges.

After a natural disaster destroyed their previous still site, the duo received an order from a local commune for 75 gallons of hard kombucha, priced at $5 per pint.

Unfamiliar with the intricacies of kombucha production, they sought guidance from Mike’s friend, Red, who introduced them to the concept of SCOBY, a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast essential for fermentation.

Red emphasized the importance of maintaining alcohol content below 7% to preserve the SCOBY’s viability.

Despite initial reservations about kombucha’s appearance, Mike developed a taste for the beverage. With Red’s assistance, they commenced the brewing process, noting that kombucha required less sugar compared to traditional moonshine.

However, an unexpected challenge arose when their initial distillation yielded a dark-colored liquor, likely due to the tea’s influence.

To rectify this, they implemented an additional filtration system, successfully producing 40 gallons of tea-infused liquor.

Observing the growth of the SCOBY, Mike was reassured of the fermentation’s progress.

After fortifying the kombucha with alcohol, the final product met their quality standards, leaving both Mike and Jerry satisfied with their innovative venture.

