Moonshiners star Kenny Law dies at 68 after heart issues

Kenny Law, a star on the Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners, passed away on January 14, 2025, at the age of 68.

The official Moonshiners Facebook page announced his death, writing the following statement:

“We’re deeply saddened about Kenny Law’s passing. He was a treasured member of our Moonshiners community since season eight. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on, Kenny.”

A third-generation moonshine distiller from Franklin County, Virginia, Law was a cherished member of the Moonshiners cast since its eighth season.

The series, which began in 2011, documents Appalachian residents preserving the 200-year-old tradition of illegal moonshine production.

No cause of death has been announced but Law has a myriad of health issues.

Moonshiner Kenny Law suffered from heart problems

Law had been battling several health issues, including heart problems and diabetes.

According to TMZ, in 2024, he suffered a heart attack and was recently hospitalized due to a blood infection.

His cousin and business partner, Henry Law, shared that these complications led to his passing.

Kenny’s family was reportedly by his side when he passed away.

The family announced a viewing scheduled for this Friday, with his funeral service to take place at a gravesite the following day.

Fans of the Discovery Channel will recognize Kenny from his prominent role on Moonshiners.

According to his obituary, he was a third-generation moonshiner, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Owen Law.

His legacy includes a harrowing event in 1977 when an indoor moonshining operation led to a propane explosion. Although Kenny initially escaped unharmed, he heroically re-entered the burning building to save his father.

While he succeeded in rescuing him, Kenny suffered severe burns and spent months recovering at UVA Hospital. Despite this, he fully recovered and returned to his moonshining endeavors.

Kenny and his cousin Henry, who recently appeared on the series, also co-managed Law’s Choice Distillery in Franklin County, Virginia.

Tributes pour in for Kenny Law

Co-star Amanda Bryant also honored Law, writing, “Last Night we lost a True Moonshine Legend Kenny Law. You will be dearly missed, it was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy.”

Law’s obituary described him as “a true outlaw—rebellious, fun-loving, charming, and tough as nails ..”

Beyond his television fame, Law was dedicated to his family. He is survived by his daughter, Kenzie Wright, her husband Nathan, grandsons Atlas and Fox Wright, brothers David and Ronnie Law, and his cousin Henry, among other relatives.

His obituary emphasized that his “proudest accomplishment” … his daughter, whom he always referred to as his “pride and joy.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at Flora Funeral Chapel in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers during this difficult time.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.