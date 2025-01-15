Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 8: Mark and Digger enlist Bruiser Martin before getting arrested

In the latest episode of Moonshiners, which aired on January 14, 2025, veteran distillers Mark Ramsey and Eric ‘Digger’ Manes expand their operations by enlisting the expertise of Kentucky-based moonshiner Bruiser Martin.

With nearly seven years of experience producing barrel-aged liquor, Mark and Digger have built a reputation for quality spirits.

However, increasing customer demand for bourbon, a high-value product in the moonshine market, prompted them to seek specialized assistance.

Bruiser Martin, renowned for his bourbon-making skills and a winner of the Master Distiller competition, emerged as the ideal collaborator.

The pair are running a successful operation this season and are more cautious about bringing someone in due to law enforcement.

Mark and Digger fear getting arrested and take their time assessing Bruiser as a potential partner.

Mark and Digger test Bruiser’s bourbon-making skills

Mark and Digger subjected him to a series of practical tests to assess Bruiser’s adaptability to their traditional backwoods distilling methods.

They began by challenging him to identify a suitable still site in a remote location, deviating from his usual controlled environment of indoor distilleries.

Additionally, they deliberately provided incorrect ingredient proportions to evaluate his knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

Bruiser’s expertise became evident when he correctly identified that sugar is unnecessary in authentic bourbon production, thereby passing the initial test.

His preparation of the mash further impressed the veteran distillers. The final assessment involved achieving a distillate proof of 120, aligning with Mark and Digger’s stringent quality standards.

Bruiser successfully met this criterion, leading to a formal job offer, which he accepted, marking the beginning of a promising collaboration.

Mark and Digger get arrested in Moonshiners teaser

Despite this strategic partnership, a teaser for upcoming episodes reveals escalating tensions and potential legal challenges for Mark and Digger.

The preview depicts the duo expressing concerns over the possibility of law enforcement intercepting their operations, which could result in significant financial losses amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in seized liquor.

The footage intensifies as both are shown being escorted in handcuffs, with Mark lamenting, “This ain’t good for us, this ain’t good,” while being led to a police vehicle.

The Moonshiners series continues to captivate audiences by delving into the complexities of illicit distilling, highlighting the delicate balance between tradition, innovation, and the ever-present risk of legal repercussions.

Introducing Bruiser Martin into Mark and Digger’s operations adds a new dimension to their pursuit of producing high-quality bourbon under the constant threat of law enforcement intervention.

It is unclear what events led to their arrest, and viewers must stay tuned to determine if their operation is in jeopardy.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.