Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 7: Mark and Digger enlist Amanda Bryant to turn poison berries into premium liquor

In the latest episode of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners, Respect Your Elderberries, veteran distillers Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes embark on an innovative venture to diversify their offerings.

The episode aired on January 7, 2025. It showcased their collaboration with Amanda Bryant and Kelly to transform elderberries, known for their toxic properties when raw, into a premium, safe-to-consume moonshine.

Mark and Digger’s enterprise operates out of Cocke County, Tennessee, and produces approximately 300 gallons of liquor weekly.

Seeking to captivate their clientele with novel flavors, they consider elderberries for a distinctive twist.

Elderberries contain cyanogenic glycosides, compounds that can release cyanide when consumed raw, necessitating proper preparation to ensure safety.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Amanda is confident about completing the task and educates viewers on concocting liquor.

Amanda Bryant reveals her great-grandfather’s elderberry liquor recipe

Amanda and Kelly are tasked with sourcing these berries and developing a palatable and safe moonshine recipe.

Their search leads them to a riverside abundant with elderberries. Aware of the berries’ toxic nature, they meticulously plan to neutralize them by boiling them at 212°F for 20 minutes, effectively eliminating harmful substances.

To enhance the flavor profile, they incorporate raisins, which contribute additional sugar and depth, and blend the mixture with 50 percent rye to compliment the fruity notes.

The fermentation process proceeds smoothly, and the mash is transferred to a 50-gallon still for distillation.

The resulting elderberry moonshine meets their expectations, with Amanda honoring her great-grandfather’s traditional recipe.

Upon sampling Amanda’s creation, Mark and Digger admire the unique flavor and quality.

They estimate that the distinctiveness of the elderberry-infused moonshine could command a price of $50 per jar, highlighting its potential appeal in the market.

Mark and Digger continue to experiment with premium liquor on Moonshiners

This season on Moonshiners, Mark and Digger have embraced their reputation for innovation and dedication to the craft of distilling.

From crafting small-batch specialty liquors to taking calculated risks with unique ingredients, the duo has proven that tradition and experimentation can go hand in hand.

Early in the season, they faced setbacks as weather-related challenges affected their production schedules. Despite these obstacles, their determination led them to refine existing recipes while introducing bold new offerings to their loyal customer base.

Notable highlights include their successful attempt at creating a peach-infused moonshine that captured the essence of summer and pepper moonshine that includes jalapenos.

Additionally, Mark and Digger tackled the logistical hurdles of transporting their product while staying under the radar of law enforcement, a constant concern for the pair.

Their ability to adapt and innovate has kept their operation thriving and cemented their place as leaders in the modern moonshining community.

As the season continues, fans eagerly follow their exploits, knowing each episode brings fresh challenges and inventive solutions from this dynamic duo.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.