Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 7: Tickle crafts a dead man’s still while Mark and Huck brave a risky river run

In the latest episode of Moonshiners, Season 14, Episode 7, Respect Your Elderberries, viewers witnessed Mark and Huck take on unique challenges in their clandestine craft.

Also, Steven Ray Tickle found himself in a domestic predicament after inadvertently over-ordering blueberries for his wife’s culinary endeavors.

To make amends and prevent waste, Tickle collaborated with his friend Henry to construct a “dead man’s still.” This wooden apparatus resembles pre-prohibition distillation methods.

This innovative solution aims to convert the surplus of blueberries into a profitable batch of moonshine and smooth things over.

Tickle hopes to get back in his wife’s good grace as he races against the clock to turn his error into cash for their restaurant.

Tickle’s ‘dead man still’ suffers several leaks

The process begins with preparing the blueberry mash, which is then introduced into the dead man’s still.

During distillation, they encounter significant leaks but manage to address these issues promptly, ensuring the operation proceeds smoothly.

Upon sampling the final product, Tickle expresses confidence in its quality and market potential.

Henry leverages his connections to introduce the blueberry brandy to a wealthy client.

Initially, the buyer shows interest in purchasing a limited quantity and negotiates for a lower price.

However, Tickle’s persuasive emphasis on the brandy’s uniqueness convinces the client to acquire the entire batch at $150 per gallon.

This transaction recoups Tickle’s expenses and yields a modest profit, restoring harmony on the home front.

Mark and Huck successfully delivered their 100-gallon liquor order

Concurrently, Mark and Huck embark on a daring bootlegging expedition, transporting 100 gallons of moonshine via a handcrafted raft.

In the previous episode, they meticulously designed the vessel to accommodate their substantial cargo, incorporating an additional floor for stability.

As they navigate the river, the raft’s considerable weight presents steering challenges, exacerbated by the absence of a functional rudder.

Relying solely on paddles, they adeptly maneuver through potential hazards, ultimately reaching their destination without incident.

The buyer is seemingly impressed with the liquor. Mark collects the payment, and they return home with a pocket full of money.

Mark Ramsey and Huck face escalating tensions with fellow distillers Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson. The rivalry intensifies after Mark and Huck sabotage Mike and Jerry’s equipment, prompting the latter duo to seek retribution.

In next week’s episode, Mike plants a tracker on Mark’s car to find his distillery.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.