Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 8: Mark Rogers outsmarts Mike and Jerry

In the latest episode of Moonshiners, Bolt Action, tensions escalate as a rivalry intensifies in the clandestine world of backwoods distilling.

The episode, which aired on January 14, 2025, highlighted the escalation in Mark Rogers’s feud with his longtime rivals, Mike and Jerry.

Mark and Huck, seasoned distillers, initially focus on producing grain-based liquor.

Their fortunes improve when they acquire a substantial quantity of fruit, enabling them to diversify their offerings with high-demand products such as pear and apple brandy.

Meanwhile, Mike and Jerry harbor a grudge against Mark for previous transgressions and devise a plan to locate his secretive still site.

Their grievances stem from Mark destroying their still site because they set it up on his territory, and they are out for revenge with a plan.

Mark Rogers takes out Mike and Jerry’s drone with a crossbow

Employing a tracking device placed on Mark’s truck during a sugar purchase, Mike and Jerry monitor his movements, hoping to uncover his distillation site.

Their surveillance leads them to a secluded location where they suspect Mark and Huck are operating. To confirm their suspicions, they deploy a drone for aerial reconnaissance.

However, Mark detects the drone’s presence. Uncertain whether it’s law enforcement or rival shiners, he opts for caution.

He uses a crossbow to disable the drone, demonstrating remarkable precision, but he is unsure whether his operations remain concealed. Recognizing the potential threat, Mark decides to relocate, transporting his liquor to a safer location.

Upon discovering their downed drone, Mike and Jerry proceed to the suspected still site. Their apprehension grows upon finding the damaged equipment, leading to a debate about destroying Mark’s setup without further surveillance.

Mark Rogers locks up Mike and Jerry’s truck out in the woods

Their deliberation is cut short when they realize their vehicle has been immobilized, chained to a tree by Mark, who had identified Jerry’s truck during his departure.

This strategic move by Mark not only thwarts their immediate plans but also serves as a stark warning against further encroachment.

If Mike and Jerry don’t get some heavy equipment to free their truck, they will have a long walk back to any nearby town as the still site is deep in the woods to evade law enforcement.

Mark appears to be one step ahead, and viewers will have to wait until the next episode to see how this feud plays out.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.