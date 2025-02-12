Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 12: Mark and Digger introduce a new team member to evade the law

In the latest episode of Moonshiners on the Discovery Channel, veteran distillers Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes are concerned about increased law enforcement scrutiny and have taken a bold step to safeguard their clandestine operations.

The duo has enlisted Mark’s wife, Sally, as a new team member, leveraging the legal principle that a spouse cannot be compelled to testify against their partner.

New to the art of distillation, Sally embarks on creating her rendition of cinnamon-infused liquor.

Under Mark’s guidance, she navigates the complexities of the process.

Her initial attempt produces a harsh-tasting product, prompting the team to innovate.

They decide to incorporate soaked wood chips to mellow the flavor. After allowing the mixture to age for several days, the liquor attains a rich whiskey hue, and Sally successfully produces her first batch of cinnamon shine.

Mark and Digger are approached by a stranger asking for liquor

Encouraged by this success, the trio procures additional corn, sugar, and cinnamon sticks to ramp up production.

However, their operations face potential threats. A stranger approaches Mark and Digger, inquiring about purchasing moonshine.

Adhering to their rule of not selling to unfamiliar individuals, they deny involvement in liquor sales, maintaining their cautious approach to avoid legal entanglements.

Mark and Digger remain vigilant as the season progresses, especially after a recent encounter with an unmarked black truck that heightened their concerns about law enforcement surveillance.

Their decision to involve Sally brings fresh perspectives to their craft and helps their operation remain elusive.

Tickle and the Laws make experimental sorghum liquor

Meanwhile, fellow moonshiners Tickle and the Laws seize an opportunity with a field of free sorghum seeds. Traditionally, moonshiners utilize sorghum stalks due to their high sugar content. However, Henry recalls advice from a seasoned distiller suggesting that the seeds can also be fermented to produce liquor.

The team decides to experiment with the seeds, drying and crushing them before adding sugar to facilitate fermentation. The drying process poses a challenge due to the damp conditions of the fall season.

Demonstrating resourcefulness, they construct a greenhouse-like structure equipped with a heater to expedite drying. They opt for a manual mill to grind the seeds slowly to prevent imparting a smoky flavor. Once ground, the sorghum seeds are mashed, setting the stage for a unique batch of moonshine.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to find out if they successfully created the liquor and if Mark and Digger can remain one step ahead of law enforcement.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.