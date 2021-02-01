Monique Samuels says RHOP ‘definitely needs a shakeup’ following her surprising exit from the show

Monique Samuels says RHOP needs a shakeup. Pic credit:Carlos Rodriguesi/Bravo

Monique Samuels’ exit from the Real Housewives of Potomac caught her fans by surprise.

And it seems the network was caught off guard by her decision as well.

Matter of fact, the RHOP star had all intentions of returning, despite a very rocky season on the show.

After her fight with Candiace Dillard, Monique received lots of backlash from viewers and was iced out by some of her castmates.

But the nail in the coffin was the Season 5 reunion.

The mom-of-three shared that after watching how she was treated and how her husband was treated, they made the decision to leave the show.

And she has already made it clear that there is no chance of her ever returning.

This means there’s a slot open for a new Potomac Housewife and Monique thinks it’s time for a cast shakeup!

Monique Samuels says RHOP is in need of a shakeup

Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Potomac is officially over, but Monique Samuels is still talking about the dramatic events that took place.

During a recent chat with Hollywood Life, the Drag Queens singer was asked about a Potomac shakeup.

Rumors have been swirling that two new Housewives will be added to the mix for Season 6 of the show.

And Monique admitted that it was a good idea to shakeup the Potomac cast.

“Oh it definitely need a shakeup. They definitely need a shakeup,” said the 37-year old.

She explained, “Because they need people that can actually come with their own storyline, so you don’t have the people who have nothing going on in their life trying to hijack other people’s story to make themselves relevant.”

Should RHOP keep Candiace Dillard on the show?

While talking with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Potomac alum was also asked about her nemesis, Candiace Dillard.

Should Bravo keep her on the show for another season?

“Look, that’s on them. I could care less,” responded Monique. “If they wanna keep having a grown woman that throws temper tantrums on their show, that’s on them.”

“If they think that’s entertaining then good for them,” she added.

You may remember that after the shocking fight between Monique and Candiace, the former beauty queen remarked that she refuses to be in the same room with Monique ever again.

Unfortunately for Candiace the network decided to renew Monique’s contract anyway.

However, now that Monique has made the decision to quit, Candiace should be fine with returning to the show.

Most likely all the other women from Season 5 will return as well, but we will know for sure in due time.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.