RHOP reportedly looking to add two new Housewives for Season 6 after Monique Samuels exit

Bravo is reportedly looking to add two new Housewives for The Real Housewives of Potomac after Monique Samuels quit ahead of Season 6.

A source tells The Jasmine Brand Bravo’s casting plans for RHOP Season 6.

“They’re trying to add two new women to Potomac,” the source reveals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So far, Monique is the only RHOP star who announced she won’t be returning for Season 6.

The Jasmine Brand’s source appears to be going along with this narrative and insinuates that Bravo needs two Housewives to replace the controversial Drag Queens rapper.

The source also implies that Monique’s departure threw a wrench in the producers’ plan for Season 6.

“Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show. Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people,” the source explains.

This explanation implies that Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo will be returning for Season 6.

Monique quits RHOP ahead of Season 6

Monique took to Instagram Live the day after the final RHOP Reunion episode to explain that she was done with reality TV.

“It was a crazy ride, said Monique. “It’s not easy doing reality TV and to be quite honest… I’m over it.”

She explained that she is tired of people attacking her family.

“I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique I love Y’all, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line,” she shared. “The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

She officially confirmed that she was leaving RHOP on the Good Day 10 morning show.

“I’m done, I’ve had enough and I’m moving on with my life,” she confirmed.

Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon hint they’ve been asked back

RHOP cast members Wendy and Robyn have subtly hinted that they’ve been offered contracts for Season 6.

Prior to that, a report came out claiming that all of the women were returning except for Wendy.

Wendy took to her Instagram story to shut down the rumors.

“Women lie. Men lie. Contracts don’t,” she wrote.

At one point, fans were also convinced that Robyn wasn’t returning to RHOP.

On New Year’s Eve, the RHOP star posted a sentimental tribute to RHOP that read as an exit statement to fans.

However, Robyn shut down those rumors while sharing a hate message she received.

The hater was celebrating that Robyn had been fired. However, Robyn wrote, “sorry you get your news from non-credible sources” and “don’t get too excited,” in response.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.