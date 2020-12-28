Monique Samuels quits Real Housewives of Potomac, won’t return for Season 6

It’s official, Monique Samuels will not return for Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The four-season RHOP alum shared the news after the Season 5 finale aired last night.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not the RHOP star would return to the show after a very controversial season.

Monique got into a physical altercation with her former friend and castmate Candiace Dillard.

Since then, the cast has been left divided with many of them siding with Candiace since Monique was the one who got physical first.

Lately, rumors have been running wild that the 37-year-old was fired from the show.

But she refuted the claims and shared that she has already received her Season 6 contract from Bravo.

Many assumed that Monique would be returning for another year with the RHOP ladies, but she just confirmed that she has no plans to return to the show.

Monique confirms departure from RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac star made the announcement after last night’s dramatic conclusion to the Season 5 reunion.

Monique took to her Instagram live and told her fans that she was “over it.”

“It was a crazy ride, said Monique. “It’s not easy doing reality TV and to be quite honest… I’m over it.”

“I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique I love Y’all, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

Monique is leaving because of her kids

During the IG live, the Real Housewives of Potomac star continued to thank her fans for their support.

And despite getting a contract to return for another season, she seemed to hint that she doesn’t really need the Bravo cheque.

“I thank God that my husband and I are in a position where we don’t really need for anything” confessed the mom-of-three. “I’m blessed, I’m grateful, that’s not me bragging that’s just me being absolutely one hundred.”

Monique went on the explain that her decision is due to her kids.

“If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything, and they watched the show and they watched all of these different things that’s happening behind the scenes, what response can I give them?” said the Drag Queens singer.

She also thanked her fans and Bravo in the video.

“I appreciate the opportunity… being a part of a network that is so amazing. Having the platform to be able to speak to so many people every week, I’m so blessed and so grateful.”

She later turned to the camera to her husband Chris Samuels, who gave the peace sign to fans and confirmed the news saying, “We out, we out.”

Are you sad about Monique’s departure from RHOP or are you happy to see her go?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.