Monique Samuels teases more bombshells when RHOP reunion continues, says ‘it’s gonna be pretty wild’

Monique Samuels is the talk of the town after her epic read on part one of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The mom-of-three came armed and ready with a color-coded binder filled with receipts on all her castmates.

Apparently, there is a tab for Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, and even one for herself.

We also found out on Sunday night, that Gizelle Bryant’s tab is filled with shockers.

And Monique shared a bombshell about Gizelle’s ex-husband and current boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant backed up by text messages and photos.

But, in case you think part one was explosive, Samuels teases that there is much more to come.

Monique talks RHOP reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently chatted about the reunion with hosts of The Morning Culture with Big Tigger on V-103.

After months of waiting to speak her piece, Monique was armed and ready to dish it out to her co-stars.

Her first target was Gizelle Bryant, who has never quite gotten along with Samuels over the years.

And when the 37-year-old showed receipts that Jamal has allegedly been cheating on the green-eyed-beauty, the women were all speechless.

During her interview on V-103, Monique was asked where she currently stands with her castmates after things played out at the reunion.

“I don’t stand with most of them,” responded Monique.

“I will stand with Karen and Ashley the same way that they rode with me all season, those are who I’m still riding with right now.”

She told the hosts, “Listen, after yall see how the reunion concludes, y’all let me know if y’all would still speak to them. Y’all let me know!

Fans will see what happened behind the scenes

During the interview, the Bravo star shared that there is so much more to come.

She explained that when the reunion continues, viewers will understand why she went so hard at Gizelle Bryant. “There’s a lot more,” confessed Monique.

“And a lot of what you saw…[Sunday night], some people are a little confused. They’re like ‘man why did she go so hard?’ They will see as they keep watching these parts that unfold.”

Monique continued,”There were two shows happening. The one that was happening on TV and the one that was happening behind the scenes. And now with the reunion, they’re gonna see everything that happened behind the scenes at the reunion.”

According to the Not for Lazy Moms podcaster, “Y’all are gonna be flooded with some of the revelations that start to come about.”

“If you think what I did last night, simply by mentioning the fact that Gizelle’s kids don’t even like the situation between her and her fraudulent lies and relationships, then if you think that was bad, just mentioning that, wait until you see how the rest unfolds,” shared the RHOP star.

“It’s gonna be pretty wild, it’s unbelievable!” she added.

Part two of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, December 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.