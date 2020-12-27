Monique Samuels denies RHOP firing rumors, confirms that contracts for Season 6 have been sent out

Has Monique Samuels been fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac? Despite the rumors, this is not the case at all.

As a matter of fact, the mom-of-three recently confirmed that her Season 6 contract has been renewed.

So, whether you love her or hate her, it seems Monique will be back for another dramatic year with the Potomac cast.

Season 5 has been a whirlwind for Samuels, who was one of the most talked-about cast members this season.

After months of drama between her and former friend Candiace Dillard, the two had a confrontation that turned physical.

Monique was the one who first put her hands on Candiace during the altercation and she’s been getting backlash from fans and her castmates for starting the fight.

An outraged Dillard has since professed to never film with her former friend again.

But, Monique has recently confirmed that she will indeed be returning for Season 6.

Monique is returning for Season 6 of RHOP

Candiace Dillard has been calling for Monique Samuels to be fired from the show, ever since their fight earlier in the season.

However, Samuels recently confirmed on social media that Bravo has renewed her contract.

This means that the 37-year-old will most likely be returning for Season 6.

Season 5 of RHOP has already ended for the most part, but we can expect the show to officially wrap this week.

Parts one and two of the RHOP reunion have already aired and the final part will air this Sunday.

So far, Monique has been the talk of the town as she came to the reunion prepared with plenty of receipts in tow.

Her infamous binder has spawned a ton of memes and jokes on social media, but some of her castmates are not exactly laughing.

The RHOP star shared shocking details last week about Gizelle Bryant’s boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, and his alleged mistress.

She shared screenshot conversations, and images of Jamal and his reported mistress, which has since resulted in a cease and desist from the pastor.

RHOP contracts have been sent out

After spilling all that tea at the reunion, it’s not surprising that Monique’s contract has been renewed for another season.

The Drag Queens singer recently responded to a curious fan who asked about her stats on the Real Housewives of Potomac.

“There are rumors about you being fired, are you allowed to talk about that. My understanding is that contracts have not been sent out yet. if you gone, I am gone,” commented the fan.

“Contracts have been sent out and that rumor is not true,” responded Monique.

So there you have it, folks, Monique Samuels has not been fired!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3 airs Sunday, December 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.